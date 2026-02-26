Nigeria: Chimamanda's Son - Coroner Fixes April 14 for Death Inquest

Lagos — The Coroner's Court sitting at the Yaba Magistrate Court, yesterday, fixed April 14, 2026, for the commencement of an inquest into the death of 21-month-old Master Nkanu Esege, son of acclaimed Nigerian author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Dr Ivara Esege.

Magistrate Atinuke Adetunji adjourned the matter to a new date on Wednesday when the case came up in court.

The child reportedly died on January 7, 2026, after receiving treatment at Atlantis Hospital and undergoing medical procedures at Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital in Lagos.

Court documents revealed that the toddler was first admitted to Atlantis Hospital for what was described as a worsening illness that had initially appeared mild.

As plans were being made to transfer him abroad for specialist care at Johns Hopkins Hospital in the United States, Atlantis referred him to Euracare for pre-flight diagnostic procedures.

However, the child died shortly after the medical procedures were carried out.

His parents have since alleged medical negligence and professional misconduct in connection with the circumstances surrounding his death.

When the case was called, Professor Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, announced his appearance for the family, while Adebola Rahman represented the Attorney-General of Lagos State.

Prof. Cheluchi Onyemelukwe of the Health Ethics and Law Consulting appeared for Atlantis Hospital.

During a preliminary meeting with the parties, Magistrate Adetunji disclosed that the court received an application from the Chief Coroner of Lagos State following a request by the Attorney-General that an inquest be conducted into the matter.

"The Lagos State Government is also bereaved; that is why the Attorney-General has taken this step. It is not just the family of the deceased that is affected," the magistrate said.

Adetunji also cautioned the parties to approach the proceedings carefully, saying "For every inquest, the starting point is that there must be an autopsy done to give us a professional report."

The court is expected to reconvene on April 14, 2026, when the substantive hearing in the inquest will commence.