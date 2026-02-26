Nigeria: Tinubu Urges Senators to Amend Constitution for State Police

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday urged the leadership of the 10th Senate to amend the Constitution to provide for state police.

The president made the appeal during an interfaith breakfast with senators at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga.

Tinubu said the establishment of state police had become urgent to address evolving security challenges nationwide.

He stated that decentralised policing would strengthen grassroots security and enhance rapid response to threats within states.

"We are facing terrorism, banditry and insurgency. But we will never fail to make the right response.

"What I will ask for tonight is for you to start thinking about how best to amend the Constitution to incorporate State Police," Tinubu added.

He said the reform would help secure forests from criminal elements and free citizens from fear.

The president commended the cordial relationship between the executive and the National Assembly.

"It is a good thing that we are working in harmony, looking forward to a country that protects all," he said.

Tinubu thanked the senate for supporting key economic reforms of his administration.

"Without your collaboration, those reforms would not be possible. We are reformists together," he said.

He said the removal of the fuel subsidy ended monumental corruption and foreign exchange arbitrage.

"What we are enjoying is a stable economy, and prosperity is beckoning us. We need to work hard," the president said.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, commended Tinubu for hosting the interfaith breakfast.

Akpabio said the administration's reforms had increased revenue to sub-national governments for infrastructure development.

He prayed for the president, peace and prosperity in the country. (NAN)