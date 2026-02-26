Nigeria: Family of Kidnapped Farmer Who Died After Ransom Seeks Justice

Benin City — THE family of a 59-year-old farmer and photographer, Julius Idirio Ibharokhonre, popularly called Action B, on Monday lamented the death of their breadwinner, who died shortly after he was released by his abductors as a result of machete cut injuries inflicted on him when he was abducted.

They said the kidnappers demanded N7m after paying the money, they handed over a half-dead Ibharokhonre who was kidnapped in his farm to them.

They said he died even before they got to the hospital.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Speaking to Vanguard on phone on Tuesday, a cousin of the deceased, Omofoman Philip said on the 11th of February, they kidnapped my brother in Uromi, the Fulani negotiated for ransom unknown to us that he had been injured to the point of death, he died before he could be rushed to the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH), he died even before he was brought out of the vehicle, he had severe machete cuts on his body. He was a photographer and farmer.

"He was kidnapped while returning from the farm, he was 59 years old. The matter was reported to the police immediately after the incident happened.

"He spent three days in the kidnappers' den and the family paid N7 million. They were two that were kidnapped, my cousin and the woman who went to his farm to buy cassava."

Corroborating the development, his 23 years old son Ose who is an applicant into tertiary institution said they were still distraught about the development adding that "The kidnappers asked us to buy so many items including malt, all manner of drugs like loud, tramadol, there was one they called Ice, we looked for that one everywhere before we could get it.

"They were beating my father while talking to us on the phone that we are not quick in looking for the money. I never knew he would not make it alive."