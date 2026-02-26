Liberia: UL Administers Oath to 89 Medical Professionals

The University of Liberia (UL) has officially administered professional oaths to 89 graduates from the A.M. Dogliotti School of Medicine and the School of Pharmacy, marking their formal entry into the medical profession.

The ceremony, held Monday, February 23 at the Fendall Campus, followed the successful completion of Doctor of Medicine (MD) and Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) degrees by the honorees.

The Oaths and Honors Program, hosted at the Theater of the Administrative Complex, continues a long-standing UL tradition. The event recognizes graduates as medical professionals the moment they take their solemn pledge to serve humanity, effectively transitioning them from students to practitioners ahead of graduation day.

Delivering the keynote address, Civil Service Agency (CSA) Director General Dr. Josiah Joekai reminded the graduates that the time for preparation has ended, and the time for service has begun.

"Liberia needs you more than you can ever imagine," Dr. Joekai said. "Our nation stands at a critical stage in its development journey. Across Liberia, we are working tirelessly to strengthen institutions, expand economic opportunities, and improve the lives of our citizens."

The ceremony unfolded in two parts, not only inducting the new professionals but also honoring nine top-performing students and distinguished faculty for their outstanding contributions to medical education.

The event brought together a capacity crowd of UL officials, faculty, and proud families to witness this significant milestone.

Graduating student Jimmy D. Gray was named class dux and received two additional awards as the top performer in the Departments of Medicinal and Pharmaceutical Chemistry and Pharmacology and Toxicology. Miracle Matthews was honored for best performance in the second-year class, while Moses W. Karnga III was recognized as the top performer in the third-year class.

Alvin G. Isaac won three awards for outstanding performance in the Departments of Anatomy and Physiology, Pharmaceutical Biochemistry, and Microbiology and Parasitology. Thomasina Mardea Doe and Edwin W. Kollie tied for top honors in the Department of Pharmacies and Pharmaceutical Technology, with Doe also earning a graduand award for top performance in the Department of Pharmacognosy and Natural Products.

Frank Alex Peters of the A.M. Dogliotti School of Medicine was named the graduand with the highest GPA and earned distinction in most courses. Collins V. Cassell of the School of Pharmacy was recognized as the best-performing graduate in Clinical Pharmacy and Pharmacy Practice.

Dr. Layli Maparyan, President of the University of Liberia, congratulated the graduates on their achievements and urged them to view their training not merely as a path to personal advancement, but as a commitment to national development and the betterment of humanity.

"May you always remember that medicine is not only a science, but also a ministry of compassion. To our pharmacy graduates, you are custodians of safe and effective medication use. In an era where access, regulation, and pharmaceutical integrity are vital to public health, your role is indispensable," said President Maparyan.

For her part, Dr. Bernice Dahn, UL Vice President for Health Sciences, told the graduates that leaving the university is not the end of learning, but the beginning. "Medical practice is life-long learning. Doctors, when you leave here, you have to specialize. Pharmacists, when you leave here, you have to continue until you get a PhD," Dr. Dahn said.

While acknowledging Liberia's need for medical and pharmaceutical specialists, Dr. Dahn urged the graduates to remain humble and respectful in their profession, always remembering that they serve people whose taxes funded their education.

Earlier, introducing the program, Jonathan Lomax, a graduate of the A.M. Dogliotti School of Medicine, noted that the day marked a defining moment in their lives after years of rigorous academic training, sleepless nights, demanding clinical rotations, countless examinations, and personal sacrifices.

At A.M. Dogliotti and the School of Pharmacy, Lomax said, the graduates were shaped not only by knowledge and skills, but also by discipline, resilience, compassion, and a deep sense of responsibility to humanity. On behalf of the graduates, Lomax pledged to uphold the highest standards of medical ethics, integrity, professionalism, empathy, and life-long learning.