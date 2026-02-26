Liberia: Govt to Dist. Yellow Machines Based On County Needs

Monrovia, February 26, 2026: Deputy Information Minister Daniel Sanoe clarified that the first batch of yellow machines brought into the country over the weekend will be distributed to counties based on assessed needs, rather than on an equal allocation.

He emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring every county benefits. The Ministry of Public Works has divided the country into zones, with some counties set to receive more equipment than others, based on their specific requirements.

In May 2025, the Government of Liberia announced plans to acquire 285 earth-moving machines, commonly called "yellow machines." The initiative regained momentum when President Joseph Nyuma Boakai appointed Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung to lead a special committee tasked with renegotiating and reviewing the procurement after earlier public criticism.

By May 27, 2025, officials confirmed that the renegotiated deal had been finalized at approximately US$22 million, nearly half the original US$43 million estimate.

As part of due diligence, Vice President Koung led a Liberian delegation to Shandong and Changsha, China, in mid-June 2025 to inspect factories and review bids from competing suppliers. The group toured facilities, including Shantui and SANY, to evaluate production capacity and quality, underscoring Liberia's demand for value for money. The visit aimed to ensure transparency, technical compliance, and favorable pricing for the 285-machine fleet.

After the new contract was approved in August 2025, the first batch of 134 machines left China on January 15, 2026, as part of the full procurement. The shipment was due at the Freeport of Monrovia within 45 to 50 days, and by mid-February 2026, the initial consignment began arriving in Liberia. Public debate has since centered on the cost of the equipment, with many believing the money was borrowed from EconBank Liberia.

Addressing these concerns, Deputy Minister Sanoe assured citizens that the government provided the funds and reiterated that all 15 counties will benefit, with distribution guided by a needs assessment by the Ministry of Public Works.

He revealed that five counties--including Grand Bassa, Nimba, Bong, and Lofa--have been identified as priorities.

The priority counties will each receive two sets of yellow machines, while the remaining counties will receive one set. "All the counties are not the same size, and they do not have the same needs for road connectivity. Because of this, some counties will receive more while others will receive less," Sanoe explained.

Each set will include key equipment, including a motor grader, dump truck, water truck, front-end loader, tractor, roller, and other essential machinery. "Therefore, if the committee says Bassa is getting two sets, then you should know how many pieces are going to Bassa," he noted.

Additionally, Sanoe disclosed that 20 pickup trucks were added to the package, with one pickup assigned to each county deployment set. He reiterated that the southeastern counties will receive their allocated equipment, while Grand Bassa, Nimba, Bong, and Lofa will each receive two sets, based on the assessment of needs.

Though he did not specify the distribution date, Sanoe said it would be announced by the presidentially appointed maintenance committee. The vessel transporting the equipment completed offloading the machines yesterday.