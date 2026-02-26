Liberian Senate Strengthens Capacity for Open Governance

The Liberian Senate's 15 departmental heads have participated in a one-day Legislative Capacity Assessment working session, aimed at boosting oversight and transparency.

Funded by UNDP and implemented by the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy (NIMD), the session sought to enhance civic participation, public accountability, and parliamentary openness.

NIMD Country Director Oscar Bloh emphasized the importance of collaboration between Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and Parliament members in achieving open parliament principles. During the session, department heads outlined their mandates and challenges, with Senate Chairman on Rules, Order, and Administration J. Blee-bo Brown committing to improved transparency and accountability.

He assured UNDP and NIMD of the Senate's intention to provide further training for its staff.

The Senate Chairperson on Rules, Order, and Administration also challenged participants to share the knowledge gained from the working session with their employees in their respective departments.