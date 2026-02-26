Ghana: Nkwanta South Police Retrieves Over 7,000 Parcels of India Hemp Following Jasikan Court Order

26 February 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

THE Nkwanta South Divisional Police Command has retrieved over 7,000 parcels of suspected marijuana following a court order from the Jasikan Circuit Court.

The operation was part of the efforts by personnel in the Oti Region to combat drug trafficking.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Chief Superintendent Mr Michael Kwabena Aseidu, Nkwanta South Divisional Commander, revealed that personnel at Bonakye barrier along the Easter Corridor road intercepted a Volvo truck with registration number GC 3522-09 on December 29, 2025.

He said after interception, the occupants attempted to obstruct the search and bribe officers but fled when their efforts failed.

He said that a court warrant was secured from the Jasikan Circuit Court to open and search the truck.

According to him, the truck was opened in the presence of the Ghana Police Service, the narcotics unit, the Ghana National Fire Service, the ambulance service, the military and other security agencies.

He stated that officers found several bales of sacks suspected to contain India hemp, with the contents amounting to over 7,000 parcels.

Madam Jeffen Siberi, Oti Regional Narcotics Control Commander, disclosed that the quantity retrieved on the scale of sales was estimated at over GH¢14 million.

She expressed concern about rising marijuana use in the area, emphasising collaboration with police to combat the issue.

