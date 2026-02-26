Ghana Cedi Records Modest Recovery Against International Peers

26 February 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana cedi has recorded a modest recovery against major international currencies, supported by external tailwinds and positive market sentiment.

Over the past fortnight, the cedi faced mild demand-driven pressures in the first week but regained ground in the latter half as broad-based "sell America" sentiment bolstered external support.

In the interbank market, the cedi appreciated by 0.09% against the US dollar, 0.86% against the pound sterling, and 1.16% against the euro, closing at mid-rates of GH¢10.97/US dollar, GH¢14.81/pound, and GH¢12.93/euro.

The gains also reflected in the retail segment, where the cedi strengthened by 0.6% against the US dollar, 1.29% against the pound sterling, and 1.11% against the euro, settling at mid-rates of GH¢11.63/US dollar, GH¢15.55/pound, and GH¢13.50/euro.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Related Articles

Databank Research noted that the cedi's recent appreciation aligns with gains across other major Sub-Saharan African currencies, driven by sustained US dollar weakness. Analysts expect these tailwinds to support further cedi strength as global expectations of continued dollar softness temper demand for the greenback, amid heightened geopolitical risks.

"Supported by targeted forex intervention from the Central Bank through a US$1.0 billion facility gradually deployed to meet market demand, we anticipate the cedi's gains extending to an interbank mid-rate range of GH¢10.85-10.95/US dollar over the next fortnight. Retail rates should align around GH¢11.55-11.60/US dollar, with scope for tighter spreads if inflows accelerate," Databank Research added.

The cedi began the week trading at GH¢11.70 in the retail market, recording a year-to-date gain of 4.95% against the US dollar.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.