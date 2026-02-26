Ghana: Tighten Security At Inter-Schools Festival - NPC Urges

THE National Peace Council (NPC) has called for tighter security at inter-school sports festivals and student gatherings following a series of violent incidents involving Senior High School (SHS) students across the country.

The council said the attacks highlight serious security lapses that must be addressed to protect lives and property.

"Beyond the efforts of the Ghana Police Service in arresting most of the culprits, the NPC calls for improved security in schools and during sporting events," it stated in a release from Accra.

While condemning the incidents, the council urged the Ghana Education Service (GES) to fast-track investigations to bring perpetrators to book and serve as a deterrent.

It also emphasised strengthening counselling services to address indiscipline and violent behaviour, urging parents and guardians to work closely with schools to promote tolerance and respect.

"The council, committed to sensitising students on peace and non-violent conflict resolution, calls on the GES and other stakeholders to strengthen disciplinary measures and ensure schools are safe learning environments," the statement added.

Recent events include: a student of Obrachire SHS in the Central Region hospitalised during a district athletics meet; a female student of Osino Presbyterian SHS allegedly gang-raped at the Super Zonal sports festival in Koforidua; a final-year student of Koforidua Senior High Technical School stabbed at the same event; assaults on teachers of West Africa SHS by students from Frafraha Community SHS in Greater Accra; and a final-year Adisadel College student attacked by six Aggrey Memorial School students in Cape Coast.