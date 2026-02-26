Ghana: Transit Cargo Irregularities - GRA Interdicts 5 Officers

THE Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has interdicted five officers of its Customs Division following alleged irregularities in a cargo shipment declared for transit to Niger.

The action follows an enforcement operation conducted on February 18, 2026, which uncovered discrepancies in documentation covering the consignment and raised concerns about compliance with laid down Customs procedures.

The trucks, which were conveying assorted goods including cooking oil, spaghetti and tomato paste, were declared for transit to Niger.

However, checks by Customs officials revealed alleged tax evasion amounting to GH¢85.3 million.

The vehicles were intercepted at the Akanu Border Post in the Ketu South District after intelligence-led surveillance.

Sources indicated that the consignment was moving without the mandatory Customs human escorts required under Ghana's transit regime.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the authority said the officers had been interdicted with immediate effect.

"This action is necessary to protect state revenue and ensure strict compliance with our rules," the statement said.

The GRA disclosed that investigations were ongoing to establish the full facts, including the level of involvement of the affected officers, adding that additional officers may be invited to assist with the inquiry if necessary.

It assured the public that upon completion of investigations, appropriate action would be taken in accordance with the law.

The authority noted that the move underscores its commitment to transparency, accountability and professionalism in revenue mobilisation and enforcement activities.