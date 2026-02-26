Nigeria: Four Witnesses Testify From Nigeria in UK Trial of Diezani Alison-Madueke

The trial, which commenced on 26 January in the UK, is expected to last 10 to 12 weeks, and could carry significant penalties if she is convicted.

Four witnesses gave their evidence virtually on Wednesday in the Federal High Court in Abuja, in the trial of former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke, at Southwark Crown Court in the UK.

The proceeding was conducted virtually by Justice James Omotosho in accordance with the Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters Act, 2018, and other applicable laws.

The hearing was based on a request from the UK Central Authorities for witnesses to testify from Nigeria to the trial court where Justice Thornton is the presiding judge.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the charge, marked: CS/72/2026, on Mr Omotosho's cause list is titled, "In the Matter of Application for the Taking of the Evidence of Witnesses in Nigeria Via Video Link for Use in Criminal Proceedings in Accordance with Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters Act."

The four witnesses (names withheld) began their testimony at approximately 11 a.m. Nigerian time and the Southwark Crown Court judge, the jury and the defendants logged in and participated in the taking of the evidence of the witnesses.

And after taking the evidence of the witnesses, Justice Omotosho adjourned until Thursday, to take the evidence of two additional witnesses at 11 a.m. Nigerian time.

NAN reports that Mrs Alison-Madueke, who was in office from 2010 to 2015, was the first female Minister of Petroleum in Nigeria and the first woman president of the global oil cartel, Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) between 2014 and 2015.

The 65-year-old had been on bail since she was first arrested in London in October 2015.

The ex-minister, who is being prosecuted on corruption-related charges, denied the six charges against her, including five counts of accepting bribes and one count of conspiracy to commit bribery.

All the charges are linked to the awarding of oil and gas contracts during her time in office, according to UK authorities and media reports.

British investigators alleged she received at least 100,000 British pounds ($136,525) in cash along with benefits that prosecutors characterise as "financial or other advantages," including private-jet flights, chauffeur-driven cars, the use and upkeep of London property, luxury goods, and school fees for her son.

The trial, which commenced on 26 January in the UK, is expected to last 10 to 12 weeks, and could carry significant penalties if she is convicted.

Under the UK Bribery Act, she can face up to 10 years in prison and/or an unlimited fine.

The ex-minister is being prosecuted alongside Doye and Olatimbo.