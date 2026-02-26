Nigeria: Lasustech Don Advocates Use of Natural Products to Protect Grains, Others

A professor of Medical and Applied Entomology at the Lagos State University of Science and Technology, LASUSTECH, Ikorodu, Lagos, Prof. Abiodun Denloye, has canvased the use of natural products to protect grains meant for human consumption.

This is just as he said such natural items like garlic and pepper could also be used to protect the environment against deadly insects.

Denloye stated this while delivering the first Inaugural lecture of the University titled "Lessons from ants: Odyssey of an insect hunter."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Take garlic for example, it is used in different soups and so on. This is a pointer to the problem of safety of some of these plant materials. Pepper is used for example in preserving beans to keep insect away from them during storage. I recommend that such plant materials should be used. Government should step up in creating awareness on this.

"First of all, there is need to identify these plant materials. Our work on unorthodox insecticidal preparations indicates good reason why the use of synthetic chemicals in pest control should be discouraged and minimized," he said.

He also postulated that some insect vectored diseases could be kept under control by using some natural plants to break their cycle of transmission.

"In the case of malaria for instance, most attention has been focused on chemotherapy involving the use of medication. My research efforts have been centred on sustainable means of controlling and managing Anopheles species with safe botanical extracts. With this in mind, the need arises for us to focus more on insects of importance in medical, veterinary and public health importance, " he stated.

He also charged the management of the university to ensure sound environmental health management through the use of integrated pest management strategies.

The Vice Chancellor, LASUSTECH, Prof. Muyiwa Odusanya, expressed happiness that the young university could boast of scholars of high repute.

He reiterated the readiness of the management of the university to continue to support academic excellence and commended the maiden Inaugural lecturer for his efforts.