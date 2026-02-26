Nigeria: Umahi's Aide Slams Sowore, Says Police Acted On Petition

Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, did not deploy the police to settle any personal score as alleged by activist Omoyele Sowore; instead, the police acted within its constitutional mandate to maintain law and order, the minister's aide said.

Reacting to social media attacks on the minister over claims of assault and unpaid campaign materials, Francis Nwaze, Senior Special Assistant to Umahi on Media, said the allegations were false.

Mr Nwaze said that the police were to investigate the complaints, and acted on a petition submitted by the minister's lawyer, arrested Tracy Ohiri and invited the minister in line with standard procedure for statements.

"A video currently being circulated by Omoyele Sowore, in which he attempts to publicly confront and provoke the Minister over a matter already before the appropriate authorities.

"For clarity and public record, the allegations being referenced by Mr. Sowore were made by one Mrs. Tracy Ohiri and have been in the public space since last year. These claims, bordering on alleged assault and unpaid campaign materials, have been repeatedly published through social media videos and writings.

"It is important to state that her accounts have been inconsistent, contradictory, and lacking coherence, a fact that has been widely observed by members of the public who have followed the matter over time.

"Mr. Sowore's attempt to dramatize this lawful process by staging a public spectacle is a familiar pattern of performative activism aimed at gaining attention rather than seeking truth. The Honourable Minister, consistent with his character and respect for due process, declined to be drawn into theatrics and calmly disengaged.

"As it stands, the matter is under police investigation, where facts will determine the outcome.

"Activism, in its true sense, is not about indiscriminate attacks on public office holders or chasing relevance. It is about integrity, balance, and a genuine commitment to justice without prejudice or personal bias.

"The Honourable Minister of Works remains fully committed to transparency, respect to the rule of law, and the uninterrupted delivery of critical infrastructure for the benefit of Nigerians. He will continue to respect institutional processes and will not be distracted by calculated provocations," Nwaze stated.