Liberia: Bishop Brown Praises Supreme Court Ruling Against 'Prophet Key' As 'Necessary Step' to Curb Vulgar Political Discourse

Monrovia — Renowned Liberian clergyman Bishop Kortu Brown has welcomed the recent ruling of the Supreme Court of Liberia against political commentator Justin Opa Yeazehn, widely known as Prophet Key. He described the decision as a 'necessary step' to safeguard the country's future and protect younger generations from the growing culture of vulgarity in public discourse.

The full bench of the Supreme Court last week sentenced Prophet Key to six months in prison after summoning him on contempt charges for publicly ridiculing the Court.

The charges stemmed from a series of social media statements in which he verbally attacked Chief Justice Yarmin Quiqui Gbeisay and his mother, and accused the Supreme Court of corruption. In its judgment, the Court found his actions contemptuous and damaging to the integrity of the judiciary, warranting a custodial sentence.

The ruling was handed down a day after Prophet Key appeared before the full bench of the Supreme Court, pleaded guilty to the charges, and asked the justices to temper justice with mercy.

Despite his plea, the Court maintained that its authority and credibility must be protected from what it described as reckless and scandalous attacks.

Speaking at the opening of his church's 17th Biennial Conference held in Brewerville, outside Monrovia, on Tuesday, February 17, Bishop Brown said the Supreme Court's decision was intended not only to discipline Prophet Key, but also to serve as a warning against the increasing use of invectives on radio talk shows and social media platforms across the country.

According to Bishop Brown, the ruling is designed to safeguard Liberia's young and future generations from adopting vulgar language as a means of addressing national issues or resolving disagreements. He stressed that while freedom of speech is a constitutional right, it must not be abused through insults and personal attacks.

He noted that the use of profane language by political commentators and other public figures is becoming commonplace in Liberia, a trend he described as troubling and dangerous. Bishop Brown emphasized that the propagation of unruly behavior in the name of politics represents a serious abuse of freedom of expression and has no place in a civilized society.

"It is painful," he said, "for citizens to direct insults even at the dead parents of their perceived political opponents and critics simply because of misunderstanding or disagreement."

He maintained that Liberians can disagree and debate issues of national concern without resorting to profanity or degrading language.

Bishop Brown openly thanked the Supreme Court for what he described as giving Prophet Key a second chance to reflect on his conduct. He expressed hope that the prison sentence would serve as a corrective measure and a turning point in the commentator's life.

"What kind of freedom of speech is cussing ma cuss?" Bishop Brown asked. "Is that what we want to teach our children in school, that they should cuss ma cuss? Such behavior has to change. Supreme Court, thank you. At least you gave our brother the second chance so he can go and rethink. Let God have mercy on Prophet Key."

The clergyman urged Liberians to show mercy and forgiveness toward Prophet Key, noting that everyone is capable of change. He said he hoped that upon his release from prison, Prophet Key would return as a transformed individual and use his influence positively to guide young people.

"We pray that when he comes from prison, he will be a changed man," Bishop Brown said. "The influence he has can help direct many young people, and we want him to use that influence very positively. Let God forgive him, but when he comes outside he must stop cussing people ma and pa."

While encouraging forgiveness, Bishop Brown also cautioned radio talk show hosts and social media commentators against using their platforms to denigrate womanhood or rain insults on those who disagree with them. He stressed that Liberia faces numerous pressing challenges that require serious and constructive discussion rather than personal attacks.

"You can talk about all of the things happening in Liberia and you do not have to cuss," he said. "Cussing somebody's ma is not a good example for our children or for women. We have plenty of things to talk about in Liberia. Let us talk about them and stop cussing ma cuss."

Bishop Brown reaffirmed that the church in Liberia will continue to stand for social justice, freedom of speech and expression, and the upholding of the rule of law and the Constitution.

However, he made it clear that the church does not and will not condone the use of profanities by citizens as a means of addressing national issues.