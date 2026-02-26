Liberia: Rep. Enders' Children's Clinic Evicted Amid Property Dispute

Paynesville — Residents of Montserrado County District #6 were left in shock when court sheriffs forcibly evicted the Haven Care Health Center, a children's clinic established by their lawmaker, Representative Samuel Enders.

The facility, which was preparing to open in the coming months, was intended to provide free healthcare services to children between ages zero and five -- a critical intervention in a district where many families struggle to afford basic medical care.

Witnesses said court officers broke into the building and removed medical supplies, hospital beds, drugs, tiles, lighting fixtures, and other equipment. According to observers, the items were thrown outside as armed officers from the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) and Police Support Unit (PSU) stood by.

For many parents in the community, the eviction was more than a property dispute -- it was the sudden disappearance of hope.

A Dream Interrupted

Representative Enders, who was reportedly out of the country attending a regional engagement, reacted angrily on social media, describing the action as "destruction rather than eviction."

"Our court officers at their best. Did you ask me for keys? I live in the district, for God's sake. Why not ask me to remove my things or at least serve me notice?" Enders wrote.

He said the clinic was only days away from completion.

"It was just a matter of days -- medication stocked, new tiles, new lighting, television in every room. I built with passion for my community and country. You should have just given me time to remove those things. Why?"

The lawmaker questioned whether due process was followed and whether adequate notice was provided before the eviction.

The Property Dispute

Sources close to Rep. Enders said he purchased the facility from GT Bank after the bank reportedly acquired the property from a customer who defaulted on a loan.

However, a family member of the original property owner later challenged the transaction in court, claiming legitimate ownership. The court ultimately ruled against the bank, leading to the issuance of the eviction order.

On Saturday, sheriffs returned to the facility with a court mandate and carried out the eviction.

Community Impact

Beyond the legal dispute lies the human cost.

District #6 residents say healthcare access in the area remains limited. Many clinics lack essential diagnostic equipment such as X-ray and ultrasound machines, and private facilities are often beyond the financial reach of struggling families.

The Haven Care Health Center was expected to bridge that gap -- particularly for children under five, one of Liberia's most vulnerable populations.

"Who really lost here?" Enders asked in another post. "Samuel Enders? The children of Liberia? The police? The new owner? Or the rule of law?"

For now, what was to be one of the district's first dedicated children's facilities remains closed, its equipment scattered and its future uncertain.

As the legal battle continues, families who had hoped for affordable pediatric care are left waiting -- and wondering when, or if, the promised clinic will finally open.