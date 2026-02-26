Liberia's Emerging Carbon Credit Sector - a Path Toward Climate Resilience, Economic Growth, and Sustainable Development

opinion

Abstract.

Liberia, endowed with one of West Africa's last vast rainforest ecosystems and significant coastal Blue Carbon resources, is moving decisively toward establishing a functional carbon market as a climate finance and sustainable development mechanism. This paper assesses Liberia's emerging carbon credit initiatives in the context of climate vulnerability, institutional developments, community engagement, and economic opportunities. This paper also highlights recent case studies of policy reforms, strategic partnerships, and pioneering market mechanisms. While the carbon sector presents opportunities for climate resilience, job creation, and inclusive green growth, there remain challenges in the context of political will, resource governance, equitable benefit sharing, and regulatory capacity.

Keywords: carbon credit market, Climate Resilience, Economic growth, Sustainable Development, Emissions, Mitigation, Adaptation and Climate finance.

1. Introduction.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Climate change poses acute risks to Liberia's development prospects. Despite contributing negligibly to global greenhouse gas emissions, the country is highly vulnerable to sea level rise, erratic rainfall, and food security shocks[1]. Analyses suggest that climate impacts could significantly slow economic growth and exacerbate poverty without proactive adaptation and mitigation strategies[2]. Customized climate finance mechanisms, such as carbon markets, are increasingly viewed as complementary tools to traditional development financing[3].

2. Carbon Markets as a Strategic Instrument.

The Carbon markets a mechanism that trade emission reduction credits and also provide climate finance by monetizing avoided emissions from activities like forest conservation, mangrove protection, and sustainable land use[4]. Under both compliance and voluntary frameworks, credits are typically issued when emission reductions are quantified, verified, and registered[5]. The emerging markets increasingly integrate jurisdictional programs aligned with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement and sovereign carbon initiatives.

2.1 Liberia's Natural Asset Base.

Liberia hosts approximately 40 % of the Upper Guinean rainforest and extensive mangrove and coastal ecosystems, representing a substantial carbon sequestration potential[6, 7]. These natural capital stocks position Liberia to participate meaningfully in carbon credit markets. However, ensuring that credits reflect real climate benefits and are traded transparently remains a core challenge for global carbon systems[8].

3. Institutional Developments and Policy Frameworks.

3.1 Establishing Governance Structures

In 2025, the Liberian government established the Carbon Markets Authority (CMA) through Executive order 123 to regulate carbon market participation, oversee policy formulation, and manage a national registry to track credit issuance and transactions. This is a key institutional milestone toward attracting climate finance and ensuring compliance with international reporting standards (e.g MRV systems).

3.2 Sovereign Carbon Initiative

As of March 1, 2026, Liberia launched its Sovereign Carbon Initiative, incorporating a carbon levy (USD 25/tCO₂e) applied to air and maritime transport emissions. This initiative creates a compliance mechanism for domestic emissions pricing, designed to mobilize long-term internal climate financing.

3.3 Technical and Advisory Partnerships

Liberia is working with international partners, including the Coalition for Rainforest Nations (CfRN) and advisory firms like Gordian Knot Strategies, to develop technical capacity around MRV systems, design governance frameworks, and engage climate investors a critical step for credible carbon credit generation.

4. Community Engagement and Capacity Building.

The Carbon markets' long-term success in Liberia depends on grassroots participation and rights-based approaches. EU-funded initiatives such as the LEH GO GREEN project, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Forestry Development Authority (FDA), have engaged local communities in capacity-building workshops aimed at understanding carbon markets and forest governance[9]. These engagements prioritize inclusive dialogues that include women, youth, and traditional leaders.

Simultaneously, national civil society organizations (CSOs) have been trained to lead on carbon market awareness and policy advocacy, emphasizing the need for benefit-sharing safeguards that protect forest-dependent communities[10].

5. Case Studies and Emerging Projects.

5.1 REDD+ Project Partnerships.

Partnerships such as BluEarth Carbon Development with EP Carbon focus on advancing REDD+ projects to reduce emissions from deforestation and degradation. Such projects are expected to protect biodiversity, support sustainable land use, and yield carbon credits with socioeconomic co-benefits for local stakeholders.

5.2 Non-Market Community Forest Protection Pilots

The innovative pilots under Article 6.8 frameworks demonstrate alternative models such as direct community payments for forest stewardship on ~50,000 ha of land, aiming to secure local livelihoods while maintaining carbon stocks.

6. Economic and Development Impacts.

The Carbon credit streams can unlock critical climate finance, especially for nations that historically receive minimal climate adaptation funding[11, 12]. By internalizing carbon values and mobilizing structured markets, Liberia can attract climate investment, create jobs in sustainable forest management, and catalyze low-carbon development pathways[13]. However, meaningful economic impact requires strong governance frameworks that guarantee transparency and equitable benefits for communities.

7. Potential Challenges and Risks.

The emerging carbon markets are not without controversy. Critics argue that some early carbon deals may lack adequate community consent and transparency, risking inequitable outcomes a phenomenon seen in other countries where carbon rights negotiations have overlooked local land and resource rights[14, 15]. For Liberia, balancing national revenue potential with community empowerment and legal safeguards remains a priority.

Concerns around regulatory readiness and policy coherence also underline the need for robust legal frameworks that align carbon trading with domestic climate commitments and environmental integrity.

8. Conclusion and Policy Recommendations.

Liberia's foray into carbon markets reflects a strategic effort to harness natural capital for climate finance, resilience building, and sustainable socioeconomic progress. To maximize benefits:

Strengthen Carbon Governance: Enhance CMA transparency, MRV systems, and regulatory frameworks that align with international standards. Protect Community Rights: Institutionalize safeguards such as Free, Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC) and equitable benefit distribution. Invest in Technical Capacity: Scale MRV capabilities and data systems to ensure high-integrity carbon credit issuance. Link Climate and Development Planning: Integrate carbon revenue streams into broader national development strategies, promoting climate-smart agriculture, renewable energy, and infrastructure.

With coordinated policy actions and strong partnerships, Liberia can position its carbon credit sector as a cornerstone of climate resilience and sustainable growth.

References.

[1] ADOM P K. The socioeconomic impact of climate change in developing countries over the next decades: A literature survey [J]. Heliyon, 2024, 10(15): e35134.

[2] TAWIAH V, ALESSA N. Even climate change is not fair: the impact of climate change on economic outcomes [J]. International Journal of Climate Change Strategies and Management, 2025, 17(1): 46-67.

[3] LEE C-C, LI X, YU C-H, et al. The contribution of climate finance toward environmental sustainability: New global evidence [J]. Energy Economics, 2022, 111: 106072.

[4] WESSEH P K, LIN B. Renewable energy technologies as beacon of cleaner production: a real options valuation analysis for Liberia [J]. Journal of Cleaner Production, 2015, 90: 300-10.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sustainable Development Environment Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

[5] COOK G, ZAKKOUR P, NEADES S, et al. CCS under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement [J]. International Journal of Greenhouse Gas Control, 2024, 134: 104110.

[6] ZECH W, DRECHSEL P. Multiple mineral deficiencies in forest plantations in Liberia [J]. Forest Ecology and Management, 1992, 48(1): 121-43.

[7] ENARUVBE G O, KECULAH K M, ATEDHOR G O, et al. Armed conflict and mining induced land-use transition in northern Nimba County, Liberia [J]. Global Ecology and Conservation, 2019, 17: e00597.

[8] NZABARINDA V, BAO A, TIE L, et al. Expanding forest carbon sinks to mitigate climate change in Africa [J]. Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews, 2025, 207: 114849.

[9] GARCÍA J H, MOROS L M. Key issues in carbon markets and lessons for biodiversity conservation and financing [J]. Current Opinion in Environmental Sustainability, 2025, 77: 101586.

[10] TANVEER U, ISHAQ S, HOANG T G. Enhancing carbon trading mechanisms through innovative collaboration: Case studies from developing nations [J]. Journal of Cleaner Production, 2024, 482: 144122.

[11] MARTIELLI F, BATTISTI E, GONZALEZ-CRUZ T F, et al. Carbon credits and financial performance: Exploring the moderating role of CSR strategy and corporate governance practices [J]. Research in International Business and Finance, 2025, 77: 102919.

[12] DUNBAR K, OWUSU-AMOAKO J, TREKU D N. Unveiling the Nexus: Carbon finance and climate technology advancements [J]. International Review of Financial Analysis, 2024, 96: 103658.

[13] TERGU C T, ZHANG J, LI J. Advancing carbon neutrality in post-COP28 in Ghana: Examining the impact of foreign direct investment and governance indicators [J]. Heliyon, 2024, 10(20): e39454.

[14] MAWUSI S, SHRESTHA P, NUKPEZAH D, et al. Clean cooking transition in Ghana: Challenges, opportunities, and strategic pathways for sustainable development [J]. Energy for Sustainable Development, 2025, 87: 101727.

[15] YANG D, PARK H. Integrity challenges in carbon markets: Comparing UNFCCC and voluntary REDD+ verification in the Amazon Biome [J]. Environmental Science & Policy, 2025, 169: 104080.