Liberia: LPRC Applauds Senator Dillon for Legislative Step to Strengthen Petroleum Sector

26 February 2026
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Management of the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC) has expressed its heartfelt appreciation to Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon for accepting to partner with it in introducing the Proposed Act creating the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC) and amending and replacing the existing Act governing the company on the floor of the Liberian Senate.

This significant legislative initiative reflects a strong commitment to strengthening Liberia's petroleum governance framework and ensuring that LPRC operates under a modern, transparent and forward-looking mandate.

At a time when institutional reform and sectoral efficiency are vital to national growth, this action demonstrates foresight and dedication to the country.

LPRC respectfully calls on other well-meaning Senators to join Senator Dillon in supporting the swift consideration and passage of this critical legislation in the broader national interest and for the continued advancement and stability of Liberia's petroleum sector.

