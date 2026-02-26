Liberia: Police Officer Under Investigation Over Allegation of Attempted Rape in Grand Bassa

Grand Bassa County — The Liberia National Police (LNP) has confirmed that it is investigating an allegation of attempted rape involving an officer assigned to the Grand Bassa County Police Detachment.

According to a LNP press release, the allegation was formally reported on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 through the Professional Standards Department (PSD) and the Women and Children Protection Section (WACPS) at the Grand Bassa County Police Detachment.

Upon receipt of the complaint, the LNP immediately initiated both administrative and criminal investigative procedures in accordance with established laws, regulations and internal accountability standards.

The officer concerned is currently subject to internal administrative review pending the outcome of the investigation.

A preliminary investigation is underway to determine the facts and circumstances surrounding the allegation.

The identity of the complainant is being withheld in keeping with legal and victim-protection standards. The LNP emphasizes that the allegation remains under investigation and that the officer is presumed innocent unless and until proven otherwise by a court of competent jurisdiction.

The LNP say it maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward misconduct, particularly in matters involving Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV), abuse of authority or violations of human rights.

"Any officer found to have engaged in criminal, unethical or SGBV-related conduct will face the full weight of the law in addition to internal disciplinary measures," the LNP press release said.

The LNP have assured the public that this matter is being handled impartially, professionally and without interference.

The LNP encouraged members of the public to remain calm and allow the investigative process to proceed. Meanwhile, the LNP added that further updates will be provided as appropriate and in accordance with the law.