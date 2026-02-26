Liberia: Ministry of Education Bars Musician Christoph From School Events After Campus Controversy

Monrovia — The Ministry of Education has prohibited Liberian musician Christoph from performing at all school-related activities across the country for the remainder of the current academic year, following an incident that occurred on February 7, 2026 at St. Theresa Convent School IN Monrovia.

The decision, authorities say, was reached after careful review and internal consultations.

In a statement outlining its position, the Ministry explained that the prohibition stems from what it described as an inappropriate episode during the artist's appearance on the school campus.

The event, which was organized to entertain and inspire students, reportedly generated concern among school administrators, parents, and sections of the public. Although officials stopped short of detailing the full scope of the incident, they stressed that safeguarding students and maintaining discipline in academic environments remain paramount.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Schools, the Ministry noted, are institutions dedicated to learning, moral instruction, and character development; as such, invited guests and external activities must align with established educational standards and values.

The nationwide scope of the ban means that Christoph will not be permitted to participate in concerts, talent shows, celebrations, or any other events organized under the authority of schools during the ongoing academic calendar.

Education authorities have reportedly instructed school administrations to strictly comply with the directive, emphasizing that adherence is mandatory and non-negotiable.

Public reaction to the decision has been mixed. Some education stakeholders have applauded the Ministry for what they consider a firm and necessary step to reinforce accountability and protect students.

Others, however, argue that a blanket ban extending through the academic year may be excessive, suggesting that structured engagement and clearer performance guidelines could serve as an alternative..

Christoph, whose full name is Christopher Christoph Nyenga, has acknowledged the Ministry's action and expressed remorse.

In a statement released shortly after receiving the official communication, he said, "A while ago, the Ministry of Education communicated its decision to impose a nationwide prohibition on my performance at school-related events for the duration of the current academic year. This action stems from the unfortunate incident that took place on February 7th at the St. Theresa Convent School campus."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Education Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The artist further stated, "I respect the Ministry's decision and am grateful for the opportunity to take this time to reflect." He went on to apologize directly to those affected, adding, "I want to reiterate my sincere apologies once again to the students, staff, parents, and everyone who were offended by my actions. Forgive me, family."