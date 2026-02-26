Ghana: Gh¢9.8bn for Getfund - a Step Forward, but Vigilance Needed

PARLIAMENT on Tuesday approved an amount of GH¢9.8 billion for the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) for 2026.

The allocation demonstrates a clear commitment to supporting education at all levels -- from basic schools to tertiary institutions -- and ensures that programmes like Free Senior High School and tertiary scholarships continue to thrive.

Education, no doubt, is the backbone of national development, and providing resources for school infrastructure, faculty construction, and scholarships is an investment that pays dividends.

Completing basic school infrastructure projects and constructing new faculties are timely interventions, particularly as Ghana strives to meet the growing demand for quality education in the face of rising population pressures.

The careful planning behind the GETFund formula, as presented by Second Deputy Speaker Andrew Asiamah Amoako and endorsed by the Education Committee Chair, Peter Kwesi Nortsu-Kotoe, underscores the importance of evidence-based decision-making in public financing.

The House's swift adoption signals that lawmakers understand the value of targeted educational investment.

Yet, funding alone will not guarantee success. As Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Baah Forson emphasised in presenting the Value for Money Office Bill, 2025, efficiency, transparency, and accountability are critical.

Too often, government resources are diluted through inflated contracts, abandoned projects, or mismanagement.

The establishment of a Value for Money Office, tasked with assessing projects, issuing compliance certificates, and enforcing sanctions, is a welcome step to ensure every cedi spent delivers maximum benefit to citizens.

This dual approach -- investing in education while safeguarding the public purse -- offers a blueprint for sustainable national development. But it requires vigilance.

Lawmakers, public officials, and citizens alike must ensure that GETFund delivers on its promise.

Scholarships should reach the intended students, infrastructure projects must be completed on time, and resources must not be wasted.

The government must ensure rigorous oversight of GETFund allocations and integrate the value-for-money framework at every stage of planning and execution. Transparency must be non-negotiable.

Parliament must also maintain regular follow-ups on GETFund implementation.

Civil society and the media must also monitor projects and hold institutions accountable.

The approval of GH¢9.8 billion for education and the establishment of a Value for Money Office present an opportunity for Ghana to lead by example.

Properly managed, these initiatives can transform classrooms, empower students, and instil public confidence in how taxpayer money is spent.

Education is an investment; accountability ensures it pays off.

It is now up to all stakeholders -- government, Parliament, civil society, and citizens -- to work together.

Let us ensure that our children, our future, and our nation truly benefit from these critical initiatives.