Ghana: ECG Upgrades Adenta Substation to Stabilise Power Supply

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is upgrading the capacity of the Adenta Primary Substation from 40MVA to 80MVA to address persistent erratic power supply caused by rising electricity demand in Adenta and surrounding communities.

As part of the project, ECG is installing two brand-new 30/39MVA power transformers to replace the existing 20/26MVA units currently in operation. The move forms part of the company's broader effort to provide quality, reliable and stable electricity to customers.

During an inspection tour of the project site in Adenta yesterday, the Acting General Manager of Accra Sub transmission, Emmanuel Addo, said the project, when completed, would significantly improve supply stability in Adenta, Amrahia, Oyarifa, Danfa, parts of Madina and Teiman. He added that the upgrade would strengthen the network infrastructure to meet growing electricity demand in the enclave.

Mr Addo said the project commenced on Sunday, February 22, 2026, and is being executed in two phases, with about 45 per cent of the work completed.

"The first phase will be completed tomorrow, Friday. The timeline for the second phase will be determined after the successful commissioning of the first phase, which is currently under installation," he stated.

Providing further details, the Regional General Manager for Accra East, Bismark Otoo, explained that customers in and around Adenta had been experiencing frequent outages due to a sharp increase in electricity demand, which has exceeded the capacity of the existing transformers. He said the upgrade was necessary not only to resolve current supply challenges but also to meet future power needs in Adenta and neighbouring communities.

Again, Mr Otoo disclosed that similar projects were underway within the Accra East Region as part of ECG's commitment to improving supply reliability and customer satisfaction. He cautioned the public against engaging private electricians during outages, noting that such practices often lead to transformer overloading and damage through illegal connections, the use of substandard fuses and unauthorised phase transfers.

Moreover, he reiterated ECG's commitment to improved service delivery and appealed for customer cooperation as it works to strengthen the power supply network across the region.