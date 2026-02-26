Ghana: Finance Remains Key Challenge Confronting Cashew Farmers - Cashew Watch Ghana

Cashew farmers in the Bono Region have received training in financial management to enhance their access to credit, improve productivity, and boost their livelihoods.

The training was organised by Cashew Watch Ghana, an advocacy organisation, to equip farmers with practical knowledge in savings culture, record-keeping, documentation, and credit management--key skills needed to attract financing and expand production.

The engagement, held at Nsawkaw in the Tain District, brought together cashew farmers and financial institutions to address persistent information gaps between lenders and producers. The dialogue also provided financial institutions with the opportunity to outline their eligibility criteria, lending procedures, and expectations regarding repayment performance and financial discipline.

The forum formed part of the implementation of the 'Amplifying the Voices of Cashew Farmers Project', funded by the Star Ghana Foundation.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

The National Coordinator of Cashew Watch Ghana, Mr Raphael Godlove Ahenu, said access to finance remained a key challenge confronting cashew farmers in Ghana, particularly in the Bono Region where cashew production serves as a significant source of livelihood. He stated that farmers often cite high interest rates, stringent collateral requirements, and inadequate clarity on documentation as barriers to securing working capital.

In a presentation, the Nsawkaw Branch Manager of Nkoranman Rural Bank, Mr Hamidu Seidu, disclosed that the bank had disbursed approximately GH¢2 million during the 2025/2026 season to cashew farmers within its operational area. He reaffirmed the bank's commitment to expanding credit facilities to support the growth and development of the cashew sector.

Mr Seidu advised farmers to maintain proper farm records, including farm size and production data, and encouraged them to operate within organised groups or cooperatives to enhance their creditworthiness. He further urged farmers to cultivate a strong savings culture and build credible repayment histories, noting that consistent financial discipline significantly improves access to larger credit facilities in subsequent seasons.

A participant, Ms Afriyie Nkansa, described the initiative as timely and commended Cashew Watch Ghana for organising the training. She said improved access to affordable credit would enable farmers to invest in quality seedlings, undertake farm maintenance such as pruning, and procure pesticides to boost yields.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Agribusiness Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Financial institutions that participated in the dialogue included Nkoranman Rural Bank, Opportunity International Savings and Loans Ltd, and the Brong-Ahafo Catholic Co-operative Society for Development (BASSCOD).