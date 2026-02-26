Ghana: Finance Remains Key Challenge Confronting Cashew Farmers - Cashew Watch Ghana

26 February 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By DANIEL DZIRASAH

Cashew farmers in the Bono Region have received training in financial management to enhance their access to credit, improve productivity, and boost their livelihoods.

The training was organised by Cashew Watch Ghana, an advocacy organisation, to equip farmers with practical knowledge in savings culture, record-keeping, documentation, and credit management--key skills needed to attract financing and expand production.

The engagement, held at Nsawkaw in the Tain District, brought together cashew farmers and financial institutions to address persistent information gaps between lenders and producers. The dialogue also provided financial institutions with the opportunity to outline their eligibility criteria, lending procedures, and expectations regarding repayment performance and financial discipline.

The forum formed part of the implementation of the 'Amplifying the Voices of Cashew Farmers Project', funded by the Star Ghana Foundation.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

The National Coordinator of Cashew Watch Ghana, Mr Raphael Godlove Ahenu, said access to finance remained a key challenge confronting cashew farmers in Ghana, particularly in the Bono Region where cashew production serves as a significant source of livelihood. He stated that farmers often cite high interest rates, stringent collateral requirements, and inadequate clarity on documentation as barriers to securing working capital.

In a presentation, the Nsawkaw Branch Manager of Nkoranman Rural Bank, Mr Hamidu Seidu, disclosed that the bank had disbursed approximately GH¢2 million during the 2025/2026 season to cashew farmers within its operational area. He reaffirmed the bank's commitment to expanding credit facilities to support the growth and development of the cashew sector.

Mr Seidu advised farmers to maintain proper farm records, including farm size and production data, and encouraged them to operate within organised groups or cooperatives to enhance their creditworthiness. He further urged farmers to cultivate a strong savings culture and build credible repayment histories, noting that consistent financial discipline significantly improves access to larger credit facilities in subsequent seasons.

A participant, Ms Afriyie Nkansa, described the initiative as timely and commended Cashew Watch Ghana for organising the training. She said improved access to affordable credit would enable farmers to invest in quality seedlings, undertake farm maintenance such as pruning, and procure pesticides to boost yields.

Financial institutions that participated in the dialogue included Nkoranman Rural Bank, Opportunity International Savings and Loans Ltd, and the Brong-Ahafo Catholic Co-operative Society for Development (BASSCOD).

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.