Nigeria: Miss Nigeria Organisation Launches Beauty, Fashion Fair

The Miss Nigeria Organisation has officially unveiled its 2026 Impact Roadmap, signalling a powerful shift from pageantry to purpose and impact, saying that it's a new dawn for one of Nigeria's most iconic institutions.

With a renewed focus, the organisation said that the brand is poised to rewrite the narrative of what it means to be a Nigerian woman today.

The organisers stated yesterday in Lagos that kicking off this year's activities of the highly anticipated Miss Nigeria Beauty and Fashion Fair 2026, slated for March 22 and 23 at the Eko Hotel & Suites, Lagos, the two-day event is designed as an experiential hub "where young women, entrepreneurs, and creatives can connect with investors, industry leaders, and corporate partners in the beauty, fashion, and lifestyle space."

Speaking on the strategic shift, the Chairman of the Miss Nigeria Board of Directors, Nollywood actress Rita Dominic-Anosike, emphasised that the institution is moving toward measurable impact.

According to her, "Miss Nigeria has always represented excellence, but excellence must now be intentional, measurable, and future-focused. Our 2026 Impact Roadmap ensures that our platform goes beyond celebration to transformation.

"With the theme: 'She Is Made of More,' we are prioritising leadership development, enterprise growth, and digital empowerment, as these are where the future of Nigerian women will be defined. The beauty and fashion fair is the ignition point for this change."

With powerhouse support from Bvndle, Zenith Bank, and MTN Nigeria, the fair is set to host the prestigious Young Designer of the Year, formerly known as the 'Daily Times Designer of the Year' competition, a platform renowned for turning raw talent into global icons.

The organisers noted that in 1986, billionaire entrepreneur Folorunsho Alakija, a young designer at the time, won the award, "which boosted her then-growing fashion career, proving that this stage is more than a competition; it is a springboard to greatness. By merging heritage with innovation, the event aims to create a fertile ground for discovery and collaboration. Emerging designers interested in showcasing their work can register to participate at https://bit.ly/YoungDesignerOfTheYear, while fashion and beauty enthusiasts can register for the fair at https://bit.ly/MissNigeriaFair.

Meanwhile, they added that for the reigning queen and 45th Miss Nigeria, Doris Ogah, the roadmap is a personal call to action, noting that she sees the initiative as a natural extension of her advocacy work in education and digital inclusion.

On her own, Ogah said: "Being Miss Nigeria today means more than wearing a crown; it means standing for tangible impact. Through our focused education advocacy and digital inclusion projects, I am proud to champion the 'She Is Made Of More' message and all that it represents-more innovation, more intelligence, more leadership, and more possibility. This Fair is where we begin to build that reality, together.

"As the countdown to March begins, one thing is clear: Miss Nigeria is stepping into a new era. Beauty remains part of the story, but this time, impact is headlining the show."