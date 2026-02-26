Nigeria: DSS Arrests Sixth Suspect Linked to Owo Church Attack

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested a "high-profile commander" of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) linked to the June 5, 2022 attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

The suspect, identified as Sani Yusuf, is the sixth person to be arrested in connection with the attack, which left over 40 worshippers dead and several others injured.

The DSS is currently prosecuting five other suspects -- Idris Omeiza (25), Al Qasim Idris (20), Jamiu Abdulmalik (26), Abdulhaleem Idris (25), and Momoh Otuho Abubakar (47) -- for allegedly masterminding the massacre.

NTA quoted a security source as saying that the DSS arrested Yusuf in Iguosa community, along Powerline, in Ovia north-east LGA of Edo State.

"According to the source, Yusuf, a high-profile commander of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), had after the Owo church attack, temporarily slipped into Kano before deciding to relocate to the sleepy community in Edo State," the report reads.

"The source further disclosed that Yusuf has since confessed to being involved in the planning and execution of the Owo church massacre.

"He confessed to other terrorist attacks by ISWAP, including the July 2022 Suleja military barracks attack, and kidnappings in Kaduna State and environs."

Yusuf reportedly shared that he served under other top ISWAP commanders, including Abu Ikirimah, who was arrested by the DSS in 2024.