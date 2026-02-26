Nigeria: Nasarawa Amazons Thrash FC Robo 4-2 in Nwfl Match

26 February 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abelaugustine@dailytrust.Com

Nasarawa Amazon secured a convincing 4-2 win over FC Robo of Lagos on Wednesday in the Nigeria Women Football League (WFL) Week 9 match at the Lafia Township Stadium.

Sunday Ohunene scored the opening goal in the 2nd minute, capitalizing on a cross from Ayatsea Hembafan. FC Robo equalized through Iortyom Joy in the 14th minute, but Hembafan restored the lead from the spot in the 17th minute.

The Amazons continued to dominate with Alani Jumoke scoring the third goal in the 40th minute and Odoh Bibiana increasing the lead to 4-2 in the 46th minute. Rafi'u Tossy scored a consolation goal for FC Robo in the 76th minute.

