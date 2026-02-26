Nigeria: Ramadan - NDLEA Raids Kano Drug Den, Arrests 19 Suspects

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kano Strategic Command, has arrested 19 suspects and dismantled several drug joints in Gezawa community as part of efforts to curb illicit drug activities during and after Ramadan.

This is contained in a statement issued on Thursday in Kano by the command's Public Relations Officer, Mr Sadiq Muhammad-Maigatari.

Muhammad-Maigatari quoted the State Commander of the agency, Mr Dahiru Yahaya-Lawal, as saying that the operation was conducted as part of the command's ongoing "Operation Ramadan Mubarak".

He said the operation aimed at safeguarding public health and preserving the sanctity of Ramadan.

The NDLEA spokesman added the agency carried out the operation following credible intelligence from a concerned community member, adding various illicit substances were recovered during the operation.

According to him, items seized during the operation include cannabis sativa, diazepam, Exol-5, a street drug popularly known as "Suck and Die", pregabalin tablets and other controlled substances.

He added that the recovered exhibits were currently in NDLEA custody, while investigations were ongoing.

"Our objective is to ensure safe streets and enable residents to observe a peaceful and fulfilling Ramadan.

"If some individuals disregard their faith, health and the safety of others, the agency will act decisively to protect the wider community," he said.

The commander commended members of the public for providing useful intelligence and urged continued cooperation to combat drug abuse and trafficking.

He noted that the operation aligned with the directive of the NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, retired Brig.-Gen. Mohamed Buba-Marwa, to sustain nationwide efforts against drug trafficking and abuse.

Yahaya-Lawal reaffirmed the command's commitment to proactive enforcement and community partnership to dismantle drug networks and hold offenders accountable.

He also urged residents to report suspicious activities and illegal drug dealings to the NDLEA, stressing that timely information remained vital to protecting communities and public health. (NAN)