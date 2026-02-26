Nigeria: I Didn't Lobby for This Position - Bayelsa's New Deputy Gov

Newly sworn-in Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Pastor Peter Akpe, has pledged a tenure anchored on humility, service and collective responsibility, declaring that his new office is a call to serve the people rather than a platform for personal glory.

He made the commitment during a reception ceremony held at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall at the Government House, Yenagoa.

Addressing a large gathering of political leaders, church representatives, family members and well-wishers from across the country, Pastor Akpe emphasised that leadership must be guided by faith, accountability and genuine concern for the people's welfare.

According to him, "public office should not be seen as a reward but as a burden of trust that demands sacrifice, discipline and openness to counsel."

He urged the Christian community and citizens at large to remain steadfast in prayer and constructive engagement, noting that governance thrives when leaders and followers work in unity.

"This responsibility did not come by my own making," Pastor Akpe said. "It is a privilege to serve Bayelsa, and I will do so with the fear of God, respect for the people and commitment to what is right."

The deputy governor, who was flanked by his wife, Dr Favour Akpe, clarified that he did not lobby for the position, describing his appointment as an act of God.

Pastor Akpe expressed gratitude to Governor Douye Diri, the House of Assembly and other stakeholders for their confidence in him and promised to contribute meaningfully to the administration's vision for development.

He assured Bayelsans that his focus would be on supporting policies that improve livelihoods and strengthen institutions, noting that the overwhelming support he has received from Bayelsans since his appointment is a reminder of the expectations placed on him.

"I owe this state more commitment, more listening and more service. This office is not mine alone; it belongs to the people who believe in a better Bayelsa.

"But let me make it clear that I have not gone to lobby for any position, including this one. Most of the influential Bayelsa (big) men are here. If I had ever told you to lobby for me, please say it here. In my life, it has always been God touching people to do things for me. So I've always said Lord, just do your own.

"Yes, some people came to me saying, what are you doing about this? and I said let the will of God be done. You don't go into something God has not allowed or prepared you for.

"So, I want to give the Almighty God the glory. I also want to thank His Excellency, the governor for this massive privilege. It is a privilege for the governor to allow you work with him and also see you good enough for higher responsibility. I also sincerely thank the House of Assembly, my constituency."

Speaking as Chairman of the occasion, former Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Bayelsa Elders Council, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (Retired), thanked Governor Douye Diri for appointing Dr. Peter Akpe as Deputy Governor, describing the decision as a wise and timely choice.

He prayed for God's continued blessings upon Akpe and urged Bayelsans to support the new deputy governor and the state government to achieve sustainable and measurable development.

In their separate goodwill messages, the Secretary to the State Government, Nimibofa Ayawei, and the Member representing Ogbia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mitema Obordor, congratulated Dr. Akpe on behalf of the people of Bayelsa Central and East Senatorial Districts.

They described him as a man of high competence and impeccable character with deep knowledge of governance, praying God to grant him wisdom and strength in the discharge of his duties and pledging their support for his success.

Also speaking, former Deputy Governor, Chief Peremoboere Ebebi, who represented Bayelsa West Senatorial District, said he was not surprised by Dr. Akpe's steady rise in public service, noting that his capacity and competence distinguished him.

He recalled Akpe's successful tenure as Head of Administration under his leadership and expressed confidence that Governor Diri's choice would foster a productive partnership in steering the affairs of the state.