Nigeria: Terrorists Kill Four in Another Kebbi Mosque Attack

Suspected members of the Lakurawa terror group, on Wednesday, attacked worshippers in a mosque in the Dad̔in Kowa area of the Maiyama Local Government Area of Kebbi State, killing four people and injuring several others.

Residents said the attackers surrounded the mosque during a nighttime Qur'anic Tafsir session and opened fire on the congregation.

A health official who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES said the injured were taken to a nearby medical facility for emergency treatment.

Following the attack, the community has been plunged into mourning and fear, with residents describing the killing as a senseless act of violence against innocent people performing their religious rites during the holy month of Ramadan.

As of the time of filing this report, neither the state government nor security agencies has issued an official statement regarding the incident.

Bashir Usman, the state police spokesperson, could not be reached for comment regarding the latest attack as calls to his phone went unanswered.

This tragedy comes just one week after a coordinated attack by suspected Lakurawa group in Kebbi's Arewa LGA, which claimed 34 lives, including 23 youths.

Recent patterns of violence in the state have seen terrorists increasingly targeting mosques and residential areas--burning homes, looting property, and displacing entire communities.

The emergence of the Lakurawa group - an extremist sect with links to Sahelian terror networks in Niger and Mali - has seen the escalation of insecurity in North-west Nigeria, particularly in Kebbi and Sokoto states.

The volatility of the region was further highlighted by a high-profile ambush on 23 February targeting the convoy of a senior military commander in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 8 Division and Commander Sector 2 of the Joint Task Force North West Operation Fansan Yamma, Bemgha Koughna, a major general, survived an ambush by suspected terrorists in Kebbi.

The commander survived the ambush, which led to a fierce gun battle, resulting in casualties among the insurgents and recovery of their guns.