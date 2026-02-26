Ghana: University of Ghana, London School Launch Fully Online Master's in Sexual and Reproductive Health Policy

MONROVIA — As sexual and reproductive health rises on the global policy agenda, two leading public health institutions have launched a fully online master's degree program aimed at strengthening policy design, program planning and evaluation across Africa and beyond.

The University of Ghana School of Public Health, in partnership with the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, is offering a master's degree dedicated to sexual and reproductive health policies and programs -- delivered entirely online.

The initiative reflects a broader shift in higher education, where digital technology is increasingly being used to expand access to specialized training in response to growing global health challenges.

A Global Public Health Collaboration

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The program is built around policy analysis, program planning and the evaluation of sexual and reproductive health interventions. It is delivered in English and designed to accommodate both full-time and working professionals.

Students may complete the degree in 12 months on a full-time basis or 24 months part-time, allowing flexibility for those already engaged in public service, research or community-based work.

By adopting a fully digital format, the institutions aim to remove geographical barriers and reduce travel costs, enabling students from diverse regions to access university-level education while maintaining rigorous academic standards.

Open to Diverse Health Stakeholders

Admission is open to applicants with an undergraduate degree or equivalent qualification. Relevant professional experience may also be considered, reflecting the interdisciplinary nature of sexual and reproductive health policy work.

The program targets policymakers, health practitioners, researchers and community actors -- acknowledging that effective health policy requires collaboration across sectors.

Digital Learning and Policy Innovation

Beyond convenience, the online format signals a broader transformation in the way health systems build capacity.

Digital platforms are increasingly central to harmonizing policy approaches, fostering cross-border collaboration and encouraging the exchange of best practices among countries facing similar reproductive health challenges.

Through this initiative, the University of Ghana positions itself within a growing global movement where academic training directly supports the development and implementation of responsive, evidence-based sexual and reproductive health programs.