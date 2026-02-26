Nigeria: Alleged Terrorism Financing - EFCC Files Petition Against Fhc Judge

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has lodged a petition against a judge of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, Justice Mohammed Umar, seeking his disqualification from a case involving alleged terrorism financing.

The anti-graft agency, in the petition it sent to the Chief Judge of the High Court, Justice John Tsoho, said it no longer had confidence in the trial judge's ability to conduct the case objectively.

Consequently, it sought the reassignment of the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/705/2025, which is pending against the Commissioner for Finance in Bauchi State, Yakubu Adamu, and three other persons alleged to have financed terrorism.

Adamu, who is a former manager of a branch of Polaris Bank Plc in Bauchi State, was on December 31, 2025, arraigned on a ten-count charge, alongside three of his alleged accomplices who were identified as civil servants--Balarabe Abdullahi Ilelah, Aminu Mohammed Bose, and Kabiru Yahaya Mohammed.

The charge against the defendants bordered on conspiracy, conversion of public funds, and alleged terrorism financing, contrary to Section 2(1) and Section 19(1)(d) and punishable under Section 19(2)(b) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

According to the EFCC, the defendants, without recourse to any financial institution, undertook transactions valued at about $9.7 million.

For instance, it told the court that sometime between January 2024 and May 2024, the Bauchi State Commissioner for Finance, Adamu, working in cahoots with the Accountant-General of the state, Sirajo Jaja, one Samaila Irmiya Liman, and the other three defendants--who were signatories to the Bauchi State Government accounts--gave $2.3 million in cash to Bello Bodejo and persons associated with him.

Bodejo, the president of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, was previously arrested and charged with three counts of terrorism by the federal government.

He was arrested at the Miyetti Allah's office in the Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State shortly after he unveiled a vigilante group.

FG had alleged that he established an ethnic militia in Nasarawa State, adding that he was involved in the management of activities connected with acts that were prejudicial to national security and public safety.

It told the court that Bodejo provided material support, assistance and transportation for activities connected with acts of terrorism, contrary to Sections 29, 2(3)(g)(xii) and 12(a) and Section 2(3)(g)(xii) and 13(2)(b) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

The charge was, however, withdrawn in May 2024 before the defendant, who was initially detained, could be arraigned before the court.

The EFCC, in its petition to the CJ, noted that Justice Umar granted bail to the Bauchi commissioner and his co-defendants, despite the weight of the allegations against them and a counter-affidavit giving reasons why they should remain in detention.

It further stressed that the defendants had previously been denied bail by the court before the case file was transferred to Justice Umar.

Meanwhile, when the case was called up for hearing on Thursday, the trial judge announced his resolve to temporarily step aside from the matter to await the decision of the CJ on EFCC's petition against him.

Despite efforts by counsel for the defendant, Chief Chris Uche, SAN, to persuade the court to proceed with the case as scheduled, Justice Umar declined, saying his decision was in the best interest of justice.

He subsequently adjourned the case sine die (indefinitely).

It will be recalled that Justice Emeka Nwite, who initially handled the case, had on January 5, during the court's vacation period, denied the defendants bail.

He ordered that the defendants be remanded at the Kuje prison.

However, shortly after the matter was reassigned, Justice Umar, on January 21, granted bail to the defendants to the tune of N100 million each with two sureties in the like sum.

Dismissing EFCC's contention that the defendants posed a flight risk, the trial judge ordered them to surrender their international passports and not travel out of the country without permission.

He further mandated them to report to the Bauchi office of the Department of State Services (DSS) every Monday of the week.

The EFCC, in the charge before the court, alleged that the defendants illegally obtained funds for Bodejo and his associates, with the approval of the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed.

The prosecution told the court that the cash was handed to Bodejo by the defendants, even though they had reasonable grounds to believe that the said funds would be used, in whole or in part, to finance a terrorist or terrorist group.

It further told the court that some of those involved in the crime, including the Bauchi state Accountant-General, Jaja, are currently on the run.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge that was read to them in the open court, even as they persuaded the court to release them on bail, pending the determination of the allegation against them.