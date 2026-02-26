Nigeria: Lakurawa Kills 5 Worshippers in Kebbi Mosque

Some suspected Lakurawa terrorists have attacked a Mosque, killed five worshippers and injured three others in a reprisal following a failed ambush on the convoy of a Nigerian Army General Officer Commanding (GOC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the attackers stormed Dadinkowa community Mosque in Maiyama Local Government Area on Wednesday while congregants were at evening prayers, and opened fire on the worshippers.

When contacted, the Kebbi Command Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bashir Usman, confirmed the attack, saying that the terrorists targeted the Mosque in retaliation for their earlier military defeat.

"The attack was a reprisal by suspected Lakurawa terrorist elements following a failed ambush on troops of the Nigerian Army attached to the 8 Division," Usman said.

He said the chain of events began on Feb. 24, when the GOC, 8 Division, and Commander, Sector 2, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Maj.-Gen. Bemgha Koughna, came under attack while on his way to visit frontline troops deployed in the state.

"The GOC's convoy, while navigating the forested terrain near Mayama Hill, came under heavy gunfire from armed terrorists believed to be members of Lakurawa group.

"Troops responded with superior firepower, engaged the attackers in a fierce gun duel and neutralised five of them, thereby foiling the ambush," Usman said.

On the recent incident, the PRO confirmed that five worshippers died from gunshot wounds sustained in the attack, while three others suffered varying degrees of injuries and were evacuated to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

(NAN)