Nigeria: 'Some of Them Are Timid' - Osimhen Criticises Teammates After Juventus Game

Victor Osimhen has openly criticised some of his Galatasaray teammates following their UEFA Champions League clash with Juventus, describing parts of the squad as "timid" and suggesting fear influenced their performance.

The second leg on Wednesday night saw Galatasaray travel to Turin, with Juventus needing to overturn a 5-2 first-leg deficit from Istanbul.

Juventus dominated the tie, scoring three goals to level the aggregate at 5-5, forcing extra time despite being a man down for most of the second half.

However, Osimhen came to the rescue and struck early in extra time to restore Galatasaray's lead, while a late Bariş Yilmaz goal helped the Turkish side advance 7-5 on aggregate despite losing 3-2 on the night.

Speaking to CBS after the game, he said, "I prepare my teammate before we step on the pitch; I let them know how it is to come to Turin to try to get a win. I've played here also, and I know how difficult it is.

"I think some of them are kind of timid, and I try to motivate them and do the best I can. I cannot do it alone. I try to motivate them'

"Some of them... You know it's normal. This is football. I think some of them are kind of scared with the crowd and, of course, the way Juventus are playing," he added.

Osimhen also warned against conceding space to Juventus, recalling how dangerous the Italian side can be even when down to ten men.

"I know this team. When you try to lie back and let them play, they are going to do damage to you. They even play better with the red card than when they have eleven," he said.

He also stressed that there is still room for improvement. He admitted that motivating the squad can be challenging at times.

"For me, we have a lot to improve on. When I try to speak, some of them tend not to listen. I just keep it going," he said.