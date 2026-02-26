Nigeria: Zamfara Govt Reinstates 650 Verified Local Govt Staff

The Zamfara State Government has approved the reinstatement of 650 verified staff across its Local Government Areas, with immediate effect on salary payments.

The announcement was made Thursday by Engr. Garban Yandi, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, following a comprehensive verification exercise conducted by the ministry to ensure transparency and accountability in local government personnel matters.

Engr. Yandi explained that the affected staff were cleared after a thorough screening process confirming their genuine employment status and eligibility for reinstatement. He emphasized that the exercise reflects the administration's commitment to fairness, justice, and the welfare of civil servants.

"The approval highlights the dedication of the Zamfara State Government under Governor Dauda Lawal to strengthening the local government system and boosting morale among grassroots workers," he said.

The Commissioner added that prompt payment of salaries remains a top priority to enhance service delivery and improve governance outcomes. He assured that the government will continue reforms aimed at sanitizing the system, eliminating irregularities, and ensuring only verified staff remain on the payroll.

The Zamfara State Government reiterated its commitment to prudent management of public resources while protecting the legitimate rights and welfare of its workforce.