Nigeria: Terrorists Attack Kebbi Mosque, Kill 5 Worshippers

Sokoto — Suspected Lakurawa terrorists attacked a mosque in Dadinkowa community, Maiyama Local Government Area of Kebbi State, killing five worshippers and injuring three others on Wednesday night.

The attack occurred during Taraweeh prayers and was reportedly a reprisal for a failed ambush on the convoy of Maj.-Gen. Bemgha Koughna, General Officer Commanding 8 Division, on February 24.

The Kebbi Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bashir Usman, confirmed the attack, stating that the terrorists targeted the mosque after their ambush was foiled, resulting in the neutralization of five attackers. "The attack was a reprisal by suspected Lakurawa terrorist elements following a failed ambush on troops of the Nigerian Army attached to the 8 Division," Usman said.

The incident began on February 24, when the GOC's convoy came under heavy gunfire from armed terrorists believed to be members of the Lakurawa group while navigating the forested terrain near Mayama Hill.

Troops responded with superior firepower, engaging the attackers in a fierce gun duel and neutralizing five of them, thereby foiling the ambush.

The attack on the mosque has raised concerns about security in Kebbi State, particularly in rural areas vulnerable to reprisals by armed groups.

The injured were taken to nearby medical facilities for treatment.