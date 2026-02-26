Nigeria: Transcorp Reports Stellar Fy2025 Earnings With N179.5bn Pbt

Transnational Corporation Plc, listed on the Nigerian Exchange as TRANSCORP, has announced audited full year 2025 results showing record financial performance and total assets surpassing ₦1 trillion for the first time in its history.

The group, regarded as Africa's leading listed conglomerate with investments in power, hospitality and energy, reported a 33 per cent increase in revenue to ₦544 billion for the year ended 31 December 2025, up from ₦408 billion in 2024. Profit before tax rose by 31 per cent to ₦179.5 billion from ₦136.7 billion, while profit after tax climbed 44 per cent to ₦135.9 billion compared with ₦94.1 billion in the previous year.

With a combined market capitalisation of ₦4.78 trillion ($3.54 billion) on the Nigerian Exchange, the group recorded growth across all major indicators. Gross profit margin remained strong at 50.5 per cent, reflecting cost discipline, operational efficiency and strategic pricing.

Revenue from its power subsidiaries increased by 38 per cent to ₦483.97 billion, driven by improved generation capacity and enhanced gas supply. Revenue at Transcorp Hotels Plc also rose 38 per cent to ₦97.04 billion, supported by sustained demand for rooms, conferencing, food and beverage services, and premium guest experiences.

The company's balance sheet strengthened during the period, with total assets rising 33 per cent to ₦1.002 trillion. Shareholders' funds grew 47 per cent to ₦353.4 billion, while total borrowings declined by 15 per cent to ₦75.5 billion, resulting in a gearing ratio of 13 per cent.

Chairman Tony O. Elumelu said the 2025 performance underscored the strength of the group's diversified portfolio and its confidence in Nigeria's long-term prospects.

"Our 2025 results are not just strong -- they are decisive. They reflect the power of a deliberately diversified portfolio, disciplined execution, and our unwavering belief in Nigeria's long-term potential. Across power, hospitality and energy, we are building platforms that deliver both commercial returns and social impact," he said.

He noted that within the power segment, Transcorp Power increased available capacity to 625MW, while TransAfam Power tripled peak generation capacity to 270MW, describing the improvements as structural contributions to Nigeria's energy security and industrial competitiveness.

In hospitality, he said the Transcorp Centre Abuja was redefining the country's capacity to host large-scale global events and positioning the group for future growth.

President and Group Chief Executive Officer, Dr Owen Omogiafo, said crossing the ₦1 trillion asset milestone marked a defining moment for the conglomerate.

"Transcorp Group's FY 2025 performance reflects disciplined strategy execution and operational excellence across our portfolio. Crossing the ₦1 trillion total assets milestone is a defining achievement--a validation of the strength of our platform and the confidence of our investors. With 47% growth in Shareholders' Funds and sustained profitability, we have closed the year with strong momentum," she said.

She added that the group remained committed to delivering sustainable returns while advancing economic development, guided by its purpose to improve lives and transform Africa.