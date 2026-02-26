Nigeria: ADC Needs No External Help to Achieve Its Political Demise, Says APC

Abuja — The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) needs no external help to achieve its political demise.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka, in a statement issued Thursday, said the party was doing a good job crippling itself even before it had time to stand on its feet.

He recalled that in its press statement of February 25, 2026, the ADC claimed that the APC was responsible for the shooting incident involving its members in Edo State.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Morka described the claim as utterly delusional, saying accusing the APC even before any investigation was carried out by law enforcement, was particularly senseless and showed the ADC as a party that lacks focus and without regard for due process of law.

He stressed that by its baseless conclusion, the party has declared itself to be the accuser, investigator, prosecutor and judge in its own cause.

Morka added: "The African Democratic Congress (ADC) is, undoubtedly, its own nemesis. It needs no external help to achieve its political demise. The party is doing a good job crippling itself even before it has time to stand on its feet.

"The ADC and its leaders are insufferable jesters. They weaponize dark humor as a strategy to deceive, distract and disrupt in desperation for public sympathy.

"Nigerians must wonder how a party that cannot manage a single incident with proper guidance, maturity and in line with legal and constitutional process can be trusted to manage the complexities of Nigeria's security environment.

"The ADC's reference to 'cases of acts of terrorism by the ruling APC against our party', in its presser, is reckless and unjustifiable. This characterization only reveals the ADC and its leaders as a confused bunch, desperate to whip up sentiments and curry public sympathy at all costs."

Morka noted that ADC's flippant accusation clearly showed that it was out of touch with the prevailing realities of the country's war on terror, and insensitive to the patriotic sacrifices of our troops in the frontlines in defence of our lives and liberty.

He said: "Make no mistake, violence of any kind in our political space is unacceptable and must be condemned by all well meaning Nigerians. Our great party roundly condemns the reported shooting incident in Edo State."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The ruling party, therefore, called on police and other law enforcement authorities to carry out an expeditious investigation into the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Morka emphasised that investigation of this incident should begin with a thorough scrutiny of the ADC, its leaders and members as prime suspects.

He said as a party of leaders without members, the ADC is overrun by internal leadership and cult-like supremacy struggles.

The spokesman said among other leads, law enforcement investigation should focus on widely reported violent clashes and confrontations among its factional leaders over control and access to certain meetings of the party.

He stressed: "The ADC cannot smear our great party with a violent incident of its own exclusive making. To be clear, the APC has absolutely no role or responsibility in the unfortunate shooting incident.

"We are too busy taking stock of our recent big wins in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) municipal elections, and the Rivers and Kano States constituency elections to pay any attention to a fringe and inconsequential meeting of ADC political wanderers in Edo State.

"The ADC should be just as busy trying to fathom its back-to-back dismal and disgraceful performance in previous and recent by-elections in the country despite its nuisance rants."