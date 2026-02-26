Nigeria: Killings - Unijos VC Urges Vigilance Amid Tension

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos (UniJos), Prof. Ishaya Tanko, has directed members of the university community to exercise heightened vigilance and caution in their movements, both on and off campus, with immediate effect.

The directive follows recent attacks and killings in several communities across Plateau State, which have heightened tension within the Jos metropolis as security agencies intensify efforts to restore calm.

Our correspondent reports that security personnel, including soldiers and police officers, have been deployed to strategic locations within the state capital to safeguard lives and property.

In a statement signed by the Deputy Registrar, Information and Public Relations, Emmanuel Madugu, on behalf of the Registrar, the university management advised staff, students, and other members of the institution to avoid unnecessary movement, particularly in the early hours of the morning.

The statement also urged members of the university community to promptly report any sign of a breach of peace to the University Security Division.

Management assured staff and students that the University Security Division, in collaboration with other security agencies, is taking all necessary measures to ensure maximum protection of lives and property.

"We call on residents and university stakeholders to remain alert while authorities work to maintain stability," the statement said.