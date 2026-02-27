Liberia: JFK Medical Center Launches $132 Million Plan for State-of-the-Art Hospital

The John F. Kennedy Medical Center (JFKMC) has unveiled a bold US$132.8 million Strategic Plan (2025-2029), outlining the construction of a cutting-edge hospital and comprehensive reforms to transform Liberia's foremost referral facility into a modern, high-performing, patient-centered institution.

Presented under the theme "Reimagining Excellence - A New Era for John F. Kennedy Medical Center," the five-year plan offers an evidence-driven, multi-stakeholder roadmap to revolutionize healthcare delivery nationwide.

During the launch, Dr. Linda Birch, CEO of JFKMC, called the plan a significant step toward elevating the national standard of care. "JFK is committed to raising the standard of care in Liberia. This plan will strengthen our capacity to serve more patients with higher-quality, more reliable services while building a resilient system capable of responding to future health challenges," Dr. Birch stated.

According to Dr. Birch, the plan's execution will be guided by clear timelines, institutional accountability, and robust monitoring and evaluation mechanisms.

Central to the transformation agenda are major infrastructure projects: the construction of a new JFK Hospital, expansion of the JFK Liberian-Japanese Maternity Center's left and right wings, and a proposed 300-bed Trauma and Burn Center.

Addressing Mounting Health Challenges

JFKMC, serving over 5.5 million people as Liberia's sole tertiary referral institution, faces significant challenges: deteriorating infrastructure, workforce shortages, outdated equipment, underfunding, and rising demand for specialized care. Emerging health threats, including non-communicable diseases, re-emerging infections, and rapid healthcare digitization--make reform more urgent than ever.

Dr. Birch highlighted the need for measurable improvements in access, quality, efficiency, and patient-centered care, emphasizing that these are crucial to achieving Universal Health Coverage and strengthening national health security.

Bridging the $123 Million Financing Gap

The total estimated cost of the plan is US$132,873,330, with US$9.5 million expected from the Government of Liberia's Public Sector Investment Project (PSIP).

This leaves a substantial financing gap--over US$123 million--that partners and stakeholders must fill.

House Speaker Richard Koon reaffirmed the Legislature's commitment to supporting JFKMC, describing the hospital as a "national asset that must be protected, strengthened, and adequately supported." He stated, "This strategic plan is not just a technical document; it is a social contract between JFKMC and the Liberian people."

Mr. Milton B.M. Varmah, Director of Planning and Business Development, revealed that JFKMC had operated without a formal strategic plan for four years. "When I came in October 2024, my first mandate from the CEO was to develop a strategic plan. Our review showed that only 13.6% of the previous plan was implemented, leaving a huge gap. The new plan is designed to improve services and bring the health environment up to standard," Varmah noted.

A New Era for Healthcare in Liberia.

Development partners attending the launch commended JFKMC's leadership for producing a practical, actionable plan that could elevate Liberia's healthcare system to national, regional, and global standards. If implemented successfully, the 2025-2029 Strategic Plan could mark a historic turning point--ushering in a new era of resilience, innovation, and excellence at JFKMC.