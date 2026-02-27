Nigeria Launches National Aviation Security Risk Team

The Director-General of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Chris Najomo, has inaugurated the National Aviation Security Risk Management Team (NASRMT) in a decisive move aimed at reinforcing Nigeria's aviation safety architecture through a modern risk-based oversight system.

The inauguration ceremony, held at the corporate headquarters of the NCAA in Abuja, marked what officials described as a major milestone in the country's evolving aviation security framework.

Speaking at the event, Najomo emphasised that the new inter-agency body reflects Nigeria's determination to proactively safeguard its civil aviation space against unlawful interference, terrorism, insider threats, and emerging risks.

According to him, the creation of the multi-sectoral team aligns directly with global standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation, particularly the provisions of Annex 17 on aviation security.

He added that it also represented Nigeria's targeted implementation of recommendations arising from a recently concluded ICAO Risk Management Workshop, signalling the country's commitment to international best practices.

Members of the NASRMT also commended the Director-General for what they described as a proactive and forward-looking initiative, pledging their full commitment to ensuring that Nigeria's civil aviation domain remains safe, resilient, and globally compliant.