Nigeria: Govt Says Nigeria Ready for State Police, Seeks Swift Legal Backing

The Federal Government has declared that Nigeria is ready for the establishment of State Police, with Bola Ahmed Tinubu determined to implement the long-debated reform once the necessary legal framework is in place.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made the announcement on Thursday in Abuja while receiving the Centre for Crisis Communication (CCC), led by its Chairman, Major General Chris Olukolade, in his office.

Idris said decentralised policing has become imperative to address Nigeria's evolving and complex security challenges. He noted that President Tinubu has urged the National Assembly to enact the legislation necessary for State Police.

"It is the desire of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure that we have State Police as soon as it is practicable in this country. The time has indeed come for that," the minister said, describing the move as a historic shift in Nigeria's internal security architecture.

Beyond policing, Idris emphasised that Nigeria's internal security system must be complemented by robust communication frameworks, especially in an era dominated by digital media and real-time information flows.

"In today's digital age, crises are no longer only defined by events, but by how information spreads," he noted, warning that misinformation and uncoordinated communication can worsen national emergencies.

He highlighted digital innovation as central to timely, accurate, and coordinated crisis communication, particularly during moments of national significance when public trust is critical.

Welcoming proposals from the CCC, Idris expressed support for the creation of a National Crisis Communication Hub and a Crisis Communication Performance Index. He said these structures could enhance Nigeria's capacity for real-time monitoring, coordinated messaging, and institutional accountability during crises.

The minister assured that the Ministry would review the report of the November 2025 National Symposium on Digital Innovation and Crisis Communication to identify actionable recommendations that complement ongoing federal reforms.

He also cautioned that while tools like artificial intelligence and social media are indispensable, they must be used responsibly, balancing freedom of expression with national interest to preserve credibility and public trust.

Major General Olukolade commended Idris for his support in advancing crisis communication reforms. He noted that the minister's participation at the November symposium lent credibility to discussions involving spokespersons, security experts, scholars, and media professionals.

Olukolade revealed that the symposium produced actionable recommendations to modernise Nigeria's crisis communication system through improved infrastructure, capacity building, and inclusive governance. He called on the minister to endorse the National Crisis Communication Hub and the performance index as vital tools against misinformation and for coordinated national responses.

In response, Idris commended the CCC's role in promoting inter-agency collaboration, research, training, and media monitoring, including its monthly Strategic Communication Inter-Agency Policy Committee meetings conducted with the Office of the National Security Adviser.

He reaffirmed the government's openness to partnerships, stating that national security and effective communication cannot be achieved in isolation and welcoming engagement with credible civil society organisations and professional bodies.