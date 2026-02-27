Nigeria: Obi Thanks Nigerians for Solidarity After Attack - Atiku, ADC, Natasha, Others Warn

Presidential hopeful, Peter Obi, has commended Nigerians for their solidarity over a recent attempt on his life by hoodlums in Benin City, Edo State.

Obi made the comment on X yesterday following an attack on him and other members of African Democratic Congress (ADC).

He expressed gratitude to Nigerians for their prayers, calls, and solidarity following the incident

He stated, "I especially appreciate your support during this difficult time for the family of the distinguished elder and former Governor of Edo State, Chief John Oyegun, who has served Nigeria honourably in various capacities, as well as for another former Governor, Professor Oserheimen Osunbor.

"Your support has strengthened my faith in our shared humanity and our collective hope for a better Nigeria. My deep gratitude is reflected in my renewed commitment to serve and build our nation.

"Experiences of lawlessness are not new to me. Years ago, the violence and insecurity in Anambra shaped my determination to seek the governorship of the state, convinced that leadership must restore order, security, and public trust.

"Today, the growing lawlessness across our country calls upon all men and women of goodwill to step forward--not in fear but with a sense of responsibility. As Plato reminded us, the price good people pay for refusing to participate in government is to live under the rule of bad people.

"This moment urges Nigerians to be even more resolute in electing leaders defined by competence, commitment, character, and compassion--leaders who prioritise the nation above self and service above power.

"Together, with courage and unity, we can build the peaceful, secure, and prosperous Nigeria our people deserve."

Atiku Decries Attack, Points Finger at APC

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar decried the assault on Obi, describing it as "utterly condemnable and unacceptable in any democracy".

In a statement, Atiku pointed fingers at the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), alleging that the party's inflammatory rhetoric has created a toxic environment that legitimises violence against opposition voices.

"The ruling APC appears to have escalated its intolerance from bureaucratic suppression to open aggression," Atiku stated.

He called on President Bola Tinubu and the country's security chiefs to take immediate action to guarantee the safety of opposition leaders and supporters, stressing that their protection is a "democratic obligation", not a favour.

"Nigeria must not descend into a theatre where politics is settled by violence," Atiku warned, urging the government to act swiftly to stem the tide of violence and ensure that those responsible for the attack are brought to justice.

ADC: APC Proving to Be Terrorist Group

The leadership of ADC condemned the gun attack and assassination attempt in Edo State targeting Obi and Olumide Akpata, declaring that the ruling party is al-ready proving to be a terrorist organisation.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, ADC said the incident in Edo reflected a troubling pattern of political intimidation against the opposition.

The party also accused Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, of making inflammatory claims and threats that had heightened tensions and could lead to further breakdown of law and order.

ADC said, "Yesterday's disturbing gun attack and assassination attempt in Edo State targeting Chief John Oyegun, former Governor of Edo State and Chairman of the ADC Policy and Manifesto Committee; Mr. Peter Obi, a national leader of our party; and Mr. Olumide Akpata, the Labour Party candidate for Edo State who recently joined the ADC, was unbecoming of the ruling party on the state.

"This was not an isolated incident. It bears the unmistakable marks of a dangerous and escalating pattern of political intimidation and terror against our party across the country.

"The resort to gunfire against lawful political actors represents an act of terrorism against the opposition, which has no place in a constitutional democracy."

ADC added, "We are particularly alarmed by the pattern of inflammatory rhetoric and threats that have preceded these events, including the outrageous claim by the state governor, Monday Okpebholo, who had earlier issued a threat that he would not guarantee the safety of Mr. Peter Obi should he visit Edo State.

"The governor has since gone ahead to make further ridiculous and irresponsible claim that the ADC is sponsoring cultism in Edo State, and threatened to start demolishing properties of the opposition in the state.

"Let it be said plainly: Nigeria is not a private estate. Edo State is not the personal property of any party or any governor. No elected official has the constitutional authority to threaten, harass, or endanger law-abiding political actors for exercising their democratic rights.

"Our members and supporters across Edo State and Nigeria have the constitutional right to freedom of speech, freedom of assembly and right to lawful self-defence."

Also, the South-South Zone of the ADC described the attack as anti-democracy, adding that, it was tantamount to assault on democracy.

ADC South-South Zonal Publicity Secretary, Ms Mabel Oboh, in a statement yesterday, stated that preliminary reports indicated the involvement of members of a political party in the dastardly act.

"What happened to our secretariat in Edo is not just an attack on our party but an attack on democracy," Oboh said.

Senator Rowland Owie, a former Chief Whip of the Senate, described the allegation suggesting his involvement in the attack as baseless and malicious.

Owie, in a statement, said linking him to the attack was not only false but represented a clumsy attempt by the ruling party in the state to deflect responsibility for the actions of their own organised thugs.

Owie said he actively participated in the defection of Olumede Akpata to ADC, as a keynote speaker addressing a distinguished audience that included his maternal relative, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, as well as Mr. Peter Obi, and other party faithful.

He said to suggest the he would sponsor an attack on a gathering where Chief Oyegun and respected colleagues, like Obi, were present was not just a lie but also an insult to the intelligence of the Edo people.

Natasha: It's Grave Threat to Democracy

The senator for Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, condemned the assassination attempt on Obi and Odigie-Oyegun, describing the development as a grave threat to Nigeria's democracy.

In a statement, Akpoti-Uduaghan said the incident was "deeply disturbing", and warned against the rising tide of political intolerance across the country.

She stressed that violence, intimidation and threats must not be allowed to define Nigeria's political space, insisting that democratic competition should never degenerate into physical attacks on perceived opponents.

According to her, democracy thrives on healthy rivalry, free expression and respect for dissenting voices.

She added that opposition figures had constitutional rights to organise and mobilise without fear.

Akpoti-Uduaghan expressed concern over what she termed overzealous political actors who, in a bid to demonstrate loyalty to leaders, resort to harassment or aggression against opposition figures. She said such actions were reckless, counterproductive and dangerous to national unity.

She called on security agencies to launch a thorough investigation into the attack and ensure that those responsible were brought to justice.

Imasuangbon Tells Tinubu to Rein in APC

A chieftain of ADC in Edo State, Ken Imasuangbon, called on Tinubu to urgently hold back members of APC in Edo State following the attack on opposition figures in Benin.

Imasuangbon described the development as a dangerous sign for democracy, and warned that failure by the president to check the excesses of APC members in the state could plunge Edo into chaos.

He alleged that the attack bore the "imprint of ruling party hirelings," stressing that such acts of intimidation and political gangsterism have no place in a democratic society.

Imasuangbon insisted that the presidency had a responsibility to ensure that members of the ruling party upheld democratic norms.

Obi's Kinsmen Condemn Development

Youths of Agulu community in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, under the aegis of Agulu Youth Development Committee, condemned Tuesday's attack on Obi.

The youths expressed their thoughts in a press release made available to journalists in Awka, that Anambra State capital, calling for investigation into the act.

In the press release by its chairman and secretary, Messrs Eric-Kenny Maduagwu and Egoh Chamberlain, respectively, the group said the incident underscored the worrisome dimension of politics being introduced by the ruling party in Edo State.

The statement said, "We condemn in entirety, the unfortunate assassination attempt on His Excellency, Mr Peter Obi today, during his visit to Edo State.

"Any attempt on the life of Peter Obi will spell doom for the country as the Nigerian masses will surprise the government with a volcanic protest and the whole nation will not wish for the consequences."