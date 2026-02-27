Ghana Armed Forces Conducts Search At Rescue At Sea

The Ghana Navy supported by the Ghana Air Force have been conducting a Search and Rescue Operation since dawn at sea, 35 nautical miles off the coast of Senya Bereku in the Central Region.

In a press statement signed by the Ghana Navy's Acting Director General Public Relations, Veronica Adzo Arhin,

this follows an attack on some fishing vessels in the general area.

The statement further revealed that operation is ongoing.

Additionally, and the Ghana Armed Forces appealed to all and sundry to remain calm, adding that further details would be communicated.

Related Articles