Nigeria: Premium Times Journalist, Seven Others Selected for Lagos Urban Challenges Reporting Project

PREMIUM TIMES journalist, Folashade Ogunrinde, is among eight reporters selected for a story project examining critical urban challenges affecting communities in Lagos State.

DevReporting announced the selection in a statement on Thursday. The project is in partnership with the Pro-Poor Development Media (PDM) Network and supported by the African Cities Research Consortium (ACRC).

Ms Ogunrinde is an award-winning investigative journalist recognised for her work in governance, accountability, and inclusive development.

According to DevReporting, the selection followed a competitive review of pitches submitted by journalists across print, broadcast, and digital platforms.

The other selected participants are Melony Ishola, Head of Programmes, PUNCH Videos; Eric Dumo, freelance editor; Juliana Francis, Publisher, SecurityNewsAlert; Samson Ademola, Programme Manager/Associate Editor, DevReporting; Israel Eferobor, Correspondent, News Central TV; Gbenga Salau, Assistant News Editor, Weekend, The Guardian; and Nafiu Atanda, Contributor, Know Your City (KYC) TV.

According to DevReporting's Team Lead and Editor-in-Chief, Mojeed Alabi, the journalists bring diverse experiences across print, broadcast, digital, and investigative journalism, positioning them to deliver impactful and accountability-driven stories.

Reporting focus

For over one month, the journalists will produce in-depth, evidence-based stories on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), climate resilience, evictions, housing gaps, and other systemic urban pressures.

The reports will centre on lived community experiences while integrating research, data, and analytical insights from the ACRC.

To ensure quality reporting, the journalists will participate in a one-day capacity development workshop in Lagos. The workshop will provide research briefings, editorial guidance, and practical advice on translating academic findings into compelling public-interest journalism.

Mr Alabi said the initiative is designed to bridge the gap between research production and public engagement.

"Urban challenges in Lagos are complex and deeply rooted. By connecting researchers and journalists more intentionally, we aim to produce stories that inform public understanding and stimulate policy reflection," he said.

About the initiative

According to DevReporting, the project aims to strengthen evidence-driven reporting on structural urban issues affecting vulnerable populations in Lagos. DevReporting is a niche media and cinematic platform focused on development reporting.

The PDM-Network promotes pro-poor consciousness in governance and public policy, with a broader commitment to addressing multidimensional poverty in Nigeria.

The ACRC, led by the University of Manchester, is a research partnership working to improve living standards in fast-growing African cities through action-oriented and politically informed research.