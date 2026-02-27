Liberia: Ties Renewed - Liberia, EU Expand Economic Partnership At Brussels Meeting

Brussels, Belgium Liberia and the European Union have renewed ties subsisting between them, with a reaffirmation of commitment to strengthening economic cooperation and expanding private sector engagement following a high-level meeting in Brussels.

The bilateral discussion took place on the margins of the Liberia-EU Business Forum and brought together Liberia's Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, and Koen Doens, Director-General for International Partnerships at the European Commission (DG INTPA), along with senior officials from both delegations.

Talks centered on consolidating the longstanding partnership between Liberia and the European Union, with emphasis on economic growth, sustainable development, and increased private sector investment.

Minister Ngafuan conveyed appreciation on behalf of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and the Liberian people for the EU's continued and dependable support, particularly during a period marked by global economic instability.

He noted that when development financing faced significant disruptions internationally, the European Union maintained its engagement with Liberia.

According to the Minister, the EU's budget support arrived at a critical fiscal moment, helping the government safeguard priority sectors including education, agriculture, healthcare, school feeding programs, and democratic governance.

He further highlighted ongoing EU-backed initiatives across Liberia, pointing to youth empowerment programs, fisheries and agro-processing development, governance reforms, and election observation missions as evidence of the partnership's tangible impact.

For his part, Director-General Doens reaffirmed the EU's long-term commitment to Liberia, describing the relationship as one built on shared values and sustained cooperation rather than short-term interests.

He emphasized the importance of mobilizing private investment alongside public financing, particularly through initiatives such as the EU's Global Gateway strategy, aimed at supporting infrastructure, connectivity, and sustainable development in partner countries.

Both sides stressed the need to elevate the partnership by strengthening ties between European and Liberian businesses. Minister Ngafuan noted that the Liberia-EU Business Forum serves as a platform for frank engagement, addressing investor concerns and reshaping perceptions about Liberia's investment climate.

He underscored the government's efforts to create a more stable and predictable environment for investors, acknowledging that while democratic progress can be complex, Liberia remains committed to reform and economic transformation.

Job creation and youth employment featured prominently in the discussions, with both parties agreeing that expanding private sector participation is essential to unlocking opportunities for Liberia's youthful population.

The meeting also explored cooperation in energy, infrastructure, and value-chain development, with electricity and power infrastructure identified as critical drivers of industrial growth and long-term economic transformation.

he engagement concluded with both parties expressing confidence in the strength and future direction of Liberia-EU relations, pledging to follow up on key priorities, including flagship investment projects and enhanced private sector collaboration.