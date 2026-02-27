Nigeria: Niger Reopens Tertiary Schools 3 Months After Papiri Abduction

26 February 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Samuel Ossai

The Niger State government has announced the reopening of tertiary institutions in Niger North senatorial district after three-month closure following the spate of kidnappings in the State.

LEADERSHIP reported that after the abduction of students and staff of St. Mary Catholic School, Papiri, in Agwara local government area of Niger North late last November, the state government announced the closure of all schools, including tertiary institutions in the area.

The Niger State Ministry of Tertiary Education, however, disclosed that the approval for the immediate reopening of the State Polytechnic, Zungeru, and other institutions in Niger North has been granted by the state governor.

The Commissioner of the ministry, Professor Muhammad Yakubu Auna, said; "This followed the directive of the Executive Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umaru Bago, for the reopening of all tertiary institutions in Niger North Senatorial Zone."

