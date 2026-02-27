Nigeria: Lawmaker Dismisses Claims Linking Okpebholo to Attack On Obi, Other Opposition Leaders

"Governor Okpebholo's administration is not and will never be in the business of attacking innocent Nigerians, regardless of their political affiliation," he said.

Billy Osawaru, the lawmaker representing Orhionmwon/Uhunmwode Federal Constituency of Edo State, has dismissed allegations linking the state governor, Monday Okpebholo, to the recent attack on former presidential candidate Peter Obi and other opposition leaders in Benin City, describing the claims as unfounded and politically motivated.

Mr Osawaru spoke to journalists on Thursday while reacting to statements by Ifeanyi Uzokwe (YPP, Anambra) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC), who had called for an urgent and transparent investigation into what they described as an alleged assassination attempt on Mr Obi.

Mr Uzokwe had urged the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, to immediately launch a comprehensive probe into the incident.

He also called on Mr Okpebholo to take deliberate steps to guarantee the safety of all political stakeholders in Edo State, stressing that it is the responsibility of any state government to ensure a secure and conducive political climate, irrespective of party differences.

The Anambra lawmaker warned that Nigeria has paid a heavy price for politically motivated violence in the past and must avoid sliding back into instability.

Responding, Mr Osawaru said it was "malicious and false" to suggest that Mr Okpebholo, state officials or individuals allegedly sponsored by the government were behind the attack on Mr Obi or members of his political camp.

According to him, linking the governor to the shooting without verifiable evidence amounts to a deliberate distortion of facts.

While condemning the violence, Mr Osawaru said some critical context had been omitted from public commentary surrounding the incident.

He explained that Mr Okpebholo's previous caution to Mr Obi regarding visits to the state was not a threat but a security advisory prompted by earlier developments.

He noted that the former presidential candidate's previous visit to Edo State was followed by unrest and reported fatalities, adding that the governor, as the chief security officer of the state, has a constitutional duty to protect residents and visitors.

He added that politically exposed persons are expected to notify relevant authorities before major public engagements in order to allow security agencies to plan effectively and ensure adequate protection.

"It is unfair to link the governor to this attack without concrete evidence. We have seen no credible proof to substantiate these allegations," he said.

Mr Osawaru maintained that the Okpebholo administration has nothing to gain from sponsoring violence against opposition figures and described suggestions to the contrary as baseless.

"The governor has nothing to gain from such an attack, and it is telling that those making these allegations have failed to provide any substance to back their claims.

"Governor Okpebholo's administration is not and will never be in the business of attacking innocent Nigerians, regardless of their political affiliation," he said.

He called for a thorough investigation into the shooting and expressed confidence that the outcome would clear the governor's name. He also urged political actors to exercise restraint and avoid statements capable of prejudicing the investigation or inflaming tensions.

"We are not dismissing the seriousness of the attack," he said. "But we will not stand by while our governor is smeared with baseless allegations."

The Benin incident

The incident occurred on Tuesday in Benin City, the Edo State capital, when gunmen reportedly opened fire on Mr Obi and his convoy shortly after a political rally.

The former Anambra State governor had attended the rally at the secretariat of the African Democratic Congress in Benin City. The event was organised to formally receive former Edo State governorship candidate Olumide Akpata, who defected from the Labour Party to the ADC.

Also present at the rally were former APC National Chairman John Odigie-Oyegun and other political figures.

According to reports, suspected armed hoodlums shot at the politicians and members of the Obidient Movement as they were leaving the ADC secretariat en route to Mr Odigie-Oyegun's residence.

The attackers allegedly fired multiple shots, damaging vehicles and parts of nearby property, including gates.

Although no fatalities were officially confirmed, several persons were said to have sustained varying degrees of injury during the incident.

The attack has heightened political tensions in Edo State, especially against the backdrop of previous public remarks by Mr Okpebholo cautioning Mr Obi against visiting the state without prior security notification.