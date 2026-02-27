Nigeria: 2027 - Atiku, Obi, Amaechi, Mark, Galadima, Aregbesola Reject Electoral Law

Abuja — Nigeria's leading opposition figures yesterday launched a coordinated political offensive against President Bola Tinubu and his All Progressives Congress, APC-led government, rejecting the newly-amended Electoral Act 2026, and warned it could spark a democratic crisis ahead of the 2027 general election.

The coalition, which brings together some of the country's most prominent opposition voices, described the dispute over the electoral law as a critical test of Nigeria's electoral credibility. It called for urgent amendments to the law and urged citizens, civil society groups and the international community to pay close attention to what it termed a growing threat to democratic rule.

The position was contained in a statement read by Ajuji Ahmed, the national chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, and endorsed at the world press conference by Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; Senator David Mark, national chairman of the African Democratic Congress, ADC; Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, national secretary of the ADC; former Anambra Governor, Mr. Peter Obi; former Rivers governor, Rotimi Amaechi; former Cross River State Governor, Senator Liyel Imoke; Senator Ireti Kingibe; Senator Dino Melaye; and Secretary of the NNPP Board of Trustees, Buba Galadima; among other opposition figures who were physically present.

Alarm over Electoral Law

Reading the coalition's position, Ahmed said the opposition leaders came together with what he described as a shared resolve to rescue Nigeria's democracy and prevent the nation from sliding into what they warned could be 'failure and collapse.'

"We have met and decided to collectively articulate our position against the offensive and anti-democratic Electoral Act, 2026, as well as other related matters that equally portend danger to our democracy.

"We all saw as Nigerians across various divides expressed their discontent... how the peaceful citizens were met with violent repression and disdain by a government that has effectively become deaf, desperate and dictatorial," Ahmed read.

The opposition maintained that several provisions in the amended law, especially the changes affecting electronic transmission of results, could weaken the transparency and credibility of future elections.

"We therefore state unequivocally that the new Electoral Act is anti-democratic, and its implementation will undermine electoral transparency and sanctity of the ballot which are fundamental to free, fair and credible elections," the opposition leaders declared.

Flashpoint: Section 60(3)

At the centre of the dispute is the controversial proviso in Section 60(3), which the opposition says gives too much discretion to presiding officers and weakens the framework for electronic transmission of results.

"This negation is unambiguously intended to provide a blank check to those who seek to manipulate election results by delaying the electronic transmission of results from the polling units to the IReV on the pretext of network failure," the coalition said.

The group dismissed the network failure argument, pointing to earlier public assurances by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

"The immediate past INEC Chairman stated on record that the BVAS equipment, which operates offline, had worked with over 90% success rate across the nation.

"Denying mandatory real-time transmission of election results from the polling units on the basis of lack of communication network is not supported by evidence," the leaders said and cited telecommunications data to back its claim.

"Millions of our people who transact business daily with various financial platforms even from the remotest parts of the country know that the no-network argument is fraudulent," the coalition said.

Primaries clause sparks constitutional row

Beyond the issue of result transmission, the coalition also strongly objected to amendments to Section 84 that restrict political parties to produce candidates via direct primaries or consensus, and described the change as an unconstitutional intrusion into party autonomy and internal democracy.

"There is nothing undemocratic about indirect primaries, which create an electoral college for the selection of candidates in an objective, transparent and orderly manner," the coalition said.

They warned that the amendment could destabilise opposition parties ahead of the next electoral cycle.

"There can only be one reason for this particular amendment: to create chaos and disorder in the ranks of opposition political parties in the hope that they would not be able to present a candidate," the coalition declared.

The leaders also vowed to challenge the provision through constitutional means. "In the coming days, we shall explore every constitutional means to cure this indirect hijack of the independence of political parties."

FCT poll as 'test-run'

The opposition also cited the recent Federal Capital Territory Area Council elections as what it described as practical evidence of its concerns about the amended law.

"Perhaps, the most important lesson that the opposition learnt from the FCT election is that President Tinubu and his APC do not care about free and fair election," they said.

The coalition alleged irregularities in the vote figures, saying: "We saw it clearly in the FCT election where votes claimed by the APC outstrips the total number of accredited voters by several folds. We in the opposition therefore condemn that election as disgustingly fraudulent."

The group said the experience had only strengthened its resolve to mobilise voters and party agents ahead of future polls.

Voter apathy raises legitimacy questions

Opposition leaders also raised alarm over what they described as historically low voter turnout in the FCT polls, warning that declining participation could weaken democratic legitimacy.

"Perhaps, the most important highlight of the FCT election is the historic low voter turnout... This disturbing trend signifies gradual erosion of the people's confidence in the integrity of the electoral system. Nigerians are telling themselves that their votes no longer count," they added.

The coalition maintained that rebuilding public trust would require clear, demonstrable commitment to credible elections and improved governance outcomes.

Gun attack on ADC leaders in Benin condemned

A major highlight of the briefing was the coalition's condemnation of the attack on Obi, Odigie-Oyegun and some ADC leaders and members in Benin, on Tuesday.

"The recent assault on leaders of the African Democratic Congress in Edo State highlights the growing acts of political violence and intolerance in our country in recent times," they said and described the incident as part of what it sees as a wider pattern of political intimidation.

"This culture of intolerance, thuggery, and violence against opposition party leaders therefore poses a potent danger to democracy and national stability. Democracy thrives on healthy competition of ideas, not on thuggery," the coalition warned.

Citizens must act -- Galadima

Speaking separately, Buba Galadima widened the appeal to ordinary Nigerians, stressing that defending democracy should not be left to politicians alone.

"I don't think this should be left only to politicians. It is the duty of everybody in Nigeria to protect this democracy," he said.

Reflecting on his personal involvement, he added: "I'm 78, as I stand before you here. I'm not supposed to be in the trenches again; I should be resting. And yet some of us found it very expedient to still lead the way," he said.

Galadima also cautioned citizens against political complacency, saying "if we say no, they will not be able to do this. They cannot drive us."

Opposition must fix itself -- Amaechi

Rotimi Amaechi struck a reflective tone, arguing that opposition parties must also confront their own internal weaknesses.

"Bola Tinubu is not our problem, the opposition is the problem of the opposition. His (Tinubu's) strategy is simple; his pattern is simple. He tries something today, you are weak. He puts something bigger, you are weaker," the former Rivers governor said.

Amaechi urged stronger coordination and discipline among opposition actors ahead of future contests.

There is no governance in Nigeria today -- Obi

Peter Obi painted a grim picture of the country's socio-economic and security conditions.

"The government we have today is the worst ever in our country. There is no governance in Nigeria. Insecurity, killings and abductions are worse than even in countries at war," the former Anambra governor argued.

While urging broader national mobilisation, Obi said: "Poverty has increased dramatically in the past two and a half years... the highest in any country on earth. Our appeal is that we have to rise up now because this situation cannot be allowed to continue."

Atiku warns of continental impact

Atiku Abubakar called for the opposition's concerns to be formally communicated to the international community.

"The speech delivered by the NNPP chairman on behalf of the country's opposition should be sent to all the embassies, particularly the Western democratic embassies in this country," he said, warning the situation could have wider continental implications.

"The collapse of democracy in Nigeria is going to lead to the collapse of democracy in Africa because we are the largest democracy in Africa. We must make sure we restore true democracy to our country," Atiku added.

Nigerians face a stark choice -- Melaye

Dino Melaye delivered a pointed philosophical warning to political actors: "Every one of us here must decide either to walk in the light of creative humanism or perish in the darkness of destructive selfishness."

He urged the opposition to act decisively in the period ahead.

'We will defend our votes'-- David Mark

David Mark reassured supporters of the coalition's resolve to safeguard the integrity of future elections.

"We will defend our votes and make sure that our votes count. We have learnt lessons from the FCT election," he said.

He also cautioned authorities against targeting opposition figures because "incarcerating opponents or people in opposition will not help their case."

He added that the opposition would continue to stand for electoral justice.

Electoral Law must be revisited immediately

In its concluding position, the coalition called for immediate legislative action to review the amended law.

"We demand that the National Assembly immediately commence a fresh amendment to the Electoral Act 2026, to remove all obnoxious provisions and ensure that the Act reflects only the will and aspiration of Nigerians," the statement said.

The leaders also called for broader civic participation.

"We call on all lovers of democracy... and civil society groups to join us in the task of saving our democracy and our beloved nation. We are committed to defending our democracy and... ensuring that every vote counts," the opposition said.

Other speakers were united in a collective appeal for vigilance ahead of the next electoral cycle, as opposition figures pledged continued coordination in what is fast shaping into an early, high-stakes political confrontation over Nigeria's democratic trajectory.

Presidency to Opposition: Stop constant lamentation

Reacting, the Presidency cautioned the opposition political parties to stop constant lamentation and unwanted outrage against the Electoral Act and the APC government.

A statement, yesterday, by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said: "Some prominent opposition figures, led by the ADC and NNPP, gathered in Abuja today and made reckless, spurious allegations against President Bola Tinubu and the APC-led Federal Government.

"The opposition, particularly the ADC, has turned irresponsible political statements into an art form, all in a bid to attract cheap headlines and mislead the public.

"Working in cahoots with some civil society groups, the opposition has waged a relentless war of disinformation against the National Assembly and the administration, making false allegations in a bid to impose their will on Nigerians and the legislature, the arm of government constitutionally empowered to make laws for the country's good governance.

"In response to the realities of our country, the National Assembly enacted an amendment to the Electoral Act that allows for the real-time transmission of election results and the use of Form EC8A as a backup in the event of network failure. The opposition's claim that Form EC8A creates a loophole for manipulation is illogical and a needless tantrum by those who should know better.

"Any reasonable Nigerian understands that network glitches are a real issue. The 2026 Electoral Act does not prohibit real-time transmission; it simply stipulates that if transmission fails, the result recorded on Form EC8A shall be deemed valid.

"Moreover, the role of IReV (INEC Results Viewing Portal) must not be misunderstood by the opposition. IReV is not a collation centre; it is a platform for uploading results for public viewing. The primary source for validating election results remains Form EC8.

"During their press conference, opposition parties also rejected the use of direct primaries as a means of selecting party candidates.

"We find it perplexing why the opposition is crying over the inclusion of direct primaries and consensus voting, rather than the corrupt delegate system they prefer. The opposition should be grateful to the National Assembly for removing delegate-based primaries and restoring party ownership to its members.

"No aspirant should fear participation by party members in the primaries. This is how candidates are picked by party members in the United States, where we borrowed the presidential system of government.

"The opposition's claim that the National Assembly ignored Nigerians' wishes is a total falsehood. The NASS did not ignore the public. For two years, according to the Senate majority leader, the NASS listened to various stakeholders, technical experts, and millions of Nigerians who expressed their views on the risk of technical failure that could invalidate the entire election.

"A recurring refrain from the disorganised opposition is the false allegation that President Tinubu aims to turn Nigeria into a one-party state. Such cheap shots reveal their hollowness and lack of reason."

"Nigeria is a vibrant multiparty democracy, with more than a dozen registered parties, including ADC and NNPP. The opposition should stop exaggerating the effects of the new Electoral Act. Their inability to organise and their tendency to blame others for their own disorganisation and unpreparedness are evident.

"President Tinubu is a democrat, an opposition leader who, alongside like-minded individuals, led the charge to defeat the PDP in 2015.

"Contrary to their deliberate misinformation designed to incite the populace, the new Electoral Act, signed by President Tinubu, is a significant improvement over the repealed law, closing loopholes the opposition leaders sought to exploit for manipulation.

"In summary, the opposition is merely crying foul because the rules of the game have been adjusted to prevent manipulation, such as result hacking, which they have allegedly perfected.

"Rather than this constant lamentation and unwarranted outrage, ADC and NNPP leaders should spend more time on introspection and fix their own mess."

ADC leaders prime suspects in attack on Obi, Oyegun -- APC

Meanwhile, the APC has fired back at the ADC over allegations regarding gun attack on ADC leaders in Edo. It labelled the opposition party its own "nemesis" and said that ADC leadership should be treated as the primary suspects in the attack.

In a statement, yesterday, National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, described the ADC as a party "doing a good job crippling itself even before it has time to stand on its feet."

The ruling party dismissed claims that it was responsible for the violence, calling such accusations "utterly delusional" and "senseless."

Morka argued that the party is currently "overrun by internal leadership and cult-like supremacy struggles," pointing toward "widely reported violent clashes and confrontations among its factional leaders" as a more likely cause for the unrest.

"The ADC cannot smear our great party with a violent incident of its own exclusive making," Morka stated, adding that the APC has "absolutely no role or responsibility" in the matter.

The ruling party described ADC's leaders as "insufferable jesters" who "weaponize dark humour as a strategy to deceive, distract and disrupt in desperation for public sympathy".

It slammed the ADC's rhetoric regarding "acts of terrorism" as reckless and insensitive to the "patriotic sacrifices of our troops in the frontlines".

Dismissing the ADC as a "fringe and inconsequential" group of "political wanderers," the APC maintained that it is currently too occupied celebrating its own electoral successes to pay them any mind.

"We are too busy taking stock of our recent big wins in the Federal Capital Territory FCT municipal elections, and the Rivers and Kano states constituency elections," the statement read.

The party attributed these victories to a "vote of confidence" in the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

While roundly condemning the violence in Edo State, the APC called on law enforcement to carry out an "expeditious investigation" to bring the true perpetrators to justice, while urging the ADC to reflect on its "dismal and disgraceful performance" in recent by-elections.

Vanguard News Nigeria