Nigeria: 113 Suspected Kidnappers Arrested While Waiting to Collect Ransom

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested 113 suspects while allegedly waiting to collect ransom at a forest in the State.

The suspects were reportedly arrested by a joint squad of the Police, Nigerian Army, Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), vigilante groups, and local hunters during a raid across strategic locations in Edo Central Senatorial District.

The State's Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, said the raid was carried out at zango settlements in Agbede and Iruekpen following intelligence that suspected kidnappers and their collaborators have converged to receive ransom, regroup, and blend with unsuspecting members of the public.

He said the raids led to the arrest of 113 suspects who are currently undergoing profiling to ascertain their level of involvement.

He said those found culpable will be made to face the full weight of the law.

Agbonika assured that the command would not only target armed elements in the forests but will equally intensify efforts to degrade their financial and human support systems across the State.

According to him, the Command remains firm, proactive, and battle-ready to safeguard lives and property.