Nigeria: IPI Urges New IGP to Protect Press Freedom, End Harassment of Journalists

27 February 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Dalhatu Liman

The Nigerian National Committee of the International Press Institute (IPI Nigeria) has called on the new acting Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, to prioritise press freedom and ensure the safety of journalists across Nigeria.

IPI Nigeria, in a statement, urged Disu to immediately halt the harassment, intimidation, and attacks against journalists that marked the tenure of his predecessor, Mr Kayode Egbetokun.

Under Egbetokun's leadership, journalists were reportedly harassed, unlawfully detained, and in some cases assaulted while performing their constitutional duties.

"The police, as a critical institution in a democratic society, have a constitutional responsibility to uphold the fundamental rights of all Nigerians, including freedom of expression and the press," the organisation said in the statement signed by Musikilu Mojeed, President of IPI Nigeria, and Tobi Soniyi, Legal Adviser.

IPI Nigeria specifically urged the new police chief to end all forms of harassment, intimidation, and unlawful detention of journalists; review and withdraw pending cases targeting journalists for legitimate professional work; introduce a reorientation programme for police personnel focused on press freedom and human rights; and establish clear communication channels between the police and media stakeholders to prevent and resolve conflicts.

IPI Nigeria noted that persistent violations under the previous administration led to Mr Egbetokun being included in its "Book of Infamy," a record of individuals and institutions whose actions or inaction facilitated attacks on press freedom in Nigeria.

The body urged Mr Disu to chart a different course and rebuild trust between the police and the media, emphasising that press freedom is essential for Nigeria's democracy.

"A free and independent press strengthens accountability, enhances transparency, and supports law enforcement by responsibly informing the public," IPI Nigeria said.

It added that the roles of the police and the media in a democracy are complementary, not adversarial, and reiterated its readiness to engage constructively with the new police leadership to address concerns and promote a mutually respectful relationship.

