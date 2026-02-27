Liberia: Calls for FGM Abolition Intensify

In a renewed push to end Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in Liberia, Medica Liberia, Community Healthcare Initiatives (CHI), and the National Coalition Against Harmful Practices (NCAHP) have launched a nationwide awareness drive under the banner: "Born Perfect, Stay Perfect." The campaign, rolled out in observance of International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation, signals a growing national reckoning with a deeply rooted cultural practice that continues to divide communities, lawmakers, and traditional leaders.

The bus caravan campaign--supported by the United Nations, the Irish Embassy, and global advocacy partners--has begun its journey in Bong, Gbarpolu, and Grand Cape Mount Counties, with plans to reach all 15 counties. Organizers say the tour is not just symbolic; it is a strategic escalation in the long and often contentious fight to legally and socially abolish FGM in Liberia.

FGM remains one of Liberia's most sensitive human rights issues, largely practiced within certain traditional societies. While exact prevalence rates remain difficult to determine due to the secretive nature of the practice, advocates argue that thousands of girls remain at risk annually, particularly in rural communities.

Liberia has made intermittent progress. A temporary executive order banning FGM was issued in 2018, but it lapsed without a comprehensive statutory replacement. Since then, campaigners have pressed for stronger legislative backing to criminalize the practice outright.

Now, renewed legislative momentum surrounds the proposed Women and Girls Protection Act of 2025, submitted by President Joseph Nyumah Boakai after committing in New York to end all forms of harmful practices against women and girls. Advocates view the bill as a critical opportunity to move from policy pronouncements to enforceable law.

"The bus is just starting, and it's not going to stop until what we are advocating for is achieved," declared Marian Deah, Lead Campaigner and head of NCAHP, at the launch event. "We were born perfect; nothing on us should be removed. We can keep the positive aspects of our culture without cutting girls."

The tension between cultural preservation and human rights reform remains at the heart of Liberia's FGM debate. Supporters of abolition argue that FGM causes severe physical and psychological harm, contributes to school dropouts, increases maternal health risks, and violates the bodily autonomy of girls.

Opponents, particularly some traditional leaders, view the practice as a rite of passage tied to identity, morality, and community belonging. This cultural dimension has made abolition efforts politically delicate and socially complex.

Madam Sando T. Daffa, Vice President of Rural Women in Grand Cape Mount County, acknowledged the difficulty of shifting long-standing norms. "Community leaders will need time to consult with elders and zoes before taking a unified position," she said, underscoring the consultative processes required within traditional structures.

This measured response highlights one of the key challenges: even as awareness grows, community consensus does not shift overnight. Advocacy campaigns must navigate respect for tradition while firmly confronting practices that endanger girls.

Survivors Speak Out

One of the campaign's most powerful elements has been survivor testimony. In Palala, Bong County, 10th-grade dropout Obey Konah recounted being ostracized for refusing to undergo FGM.

"People called me names and pressured my mother to raise money so I could go through the process," she said. "But I have learned that I don't need to harm my body. Now I am ready to encourage my friends to stay perfect."

Her story reflects a broader social challenge: peer pressure and economic coercion often reinforce the practice. For many families, participation is not merely cultural but social insurance--an expectation tied to marriage prospects and acceptance.

Campaign Team Head Aisha Kamara explained that the initiative seeks to empower girls with knowledge and confidence. "The tour reminds women and girls that they are complete and valuable just as they are," she said. "We want to help them grow into educated individuals and confident decision-makers instead of being trapped by practices that deny them opportunity."

Legislative Hopes and Political Will

The Born Perfect campaign is closely aligned with national legislative advocacy. Deah emphasized that awareness efforts aim to build grassroots support for passage of the Women and Girls Protection Act of 2025.

The proposed legislation would mark Liberia's most comprehensive attempt yet to criminalize harmful traditional practices, including FGM and child marriage. However, passage alone will not guarantee success. Enforcement mechanisms, community engagement, and sustained funding will be critical.

International partners, including UN agencies and diplomatic missions, have played a significant role in supporting advocacy and awareness programs. Yet campaigners stress that lasting change must be locally owned.

Aminata Kamara, Head of Office for RFSU and campaigner, described the caravan as both symbolic and practical. "Every child is born perfect. Every person deserves to grow up free from harmful practices," she said. "This bus will not only carry a message; it will break the silence and myths around FGM."

Despite growing visibility, abolition efforts face several structural obstacles such as Deep-rooted secrecy as the practice is often conducted within exclusive traditional societies, limiting external oversight. Economic incentives as some practitioners depend on initiation fees for livelihood; Weak enforcement history as past policy measures have lacked continuity, and political sensitivity--Lawmakers must balance reform with cultural considerations in rural constituencies.

Agricultural technician Emmanuel Blamo, speaking in Gbarma, Gbarpolu County, framed the debate in developmental terms: "Harmful traditional practices will not take our girls forward. Knowledge and opportunity will."

His comments reflect a broader shift in framing--from moral argument to economic and educational opportunity. Advocates increasingly argue that ending FGM is not just a health imperative but a national development strategy.

The Born Perfect Bus Caravan marks one of the most visible and coordinated grassroots campaigns against FGM in recent years. By engaging religious leaders, traditional authorities, government officials, and survivors in open dialogue across counties, organizers hope to create a groundswell that lawmakers cannot ignore.

Whether Liberia stands at a decisive turning point depends on several factors: sustained advocacy, genuine engagement with traditional leaders, and the political courage to translate commitments into law.

The message painted across the caravan buses is simple but powerful-girls are born perfect--and they deserve to stay that way.